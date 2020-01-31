Barcelona 5-0 Leganes: 5 Talking Points | Copa del Rey 2019-2020

Barcelona strolled their way into the last eight of the Copa del Rey, easily dispatching Leganes 5-0 in front of a half-full Camp Nou.

Given the visitors' status as the lower ranked team in the draw, they had the option of using home advantage for the tie but they elected to play the match at Barcelona's iconic stadium which in turn generated more revenue for them.

However, the Catalans were in no mood of being generous and totally decimated the Madrid side, with goals from Arthur, Antoine Griezmann, Clement Lenglet, and a brace from skipper Lionel Messi completing the rout.

The victory means that Barcelona added their name to the hat for the draws of the next round and would next be in action in this competition on February 5th. In this piece, we shall be highlighting five talking points from Barcelona's routine victory.

#5 Quique Setien resists temptation to name weakened side

Setien named a strong lineup for match against Leganes

Quique Setien's appointment as Barcelona coach was shocking to say the least, with the 61-year-old himself admitting that just a day earlier, he was walking cows in his village.

The optimism that greeted his arrival has quickly faded, with his side struggling to dispatch Granada 1-0 in his first game in charge, while they trailed against Ibiza in the last round of the Copa del Rey and lost to Valencia over the weekend.

In light of the congested fixture list coming up, some would have expected Setien to give his more established players a rest like he did against Ibiza but the former Real Betis man was having none of that, perhaps due to of the scare that the Segunda B side gave his team.

With the exception of Luis Suarez who was ruled out through injury, every other player named in the starting lineup against Leganes is a regular, with the only peculiarity being Setien's 3-4-1-2 formation.

At the end of the day, a convincing victory was achieved and while the standards at Barcelona mean that a 5-0 win over Leganes would not cause too much celebration, it helped to ease some of the early pressure already mounting on Setien.

