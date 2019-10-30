×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Barcelona 5-1 Real Valladolid: 4 Talking Points | LaLiga 2019-20

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
952   //    30 Oct 2019, 08:39 IST

Barcelona convincingly defeated Real Valladolid
Barcelona convincingly defeated Real Valladolid

It was a fairly routine victory for Barcelona, as they put five past a hapless Valladolid at Nou Camp, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez among the goals.

It took less than two minutes for the hosts to go ahead, as centre-back Clement Lenglet opened the scoring with a left-footed finish into the top corner, although the French international was helped by a massive deflection.

Despite the early setback, Valladolid deserve kudos for taking the game to Barcelona and they got a deserved equalizer when Kiko Olivas bundled home after a scramble in the box in the 15th minute.

Barcelona, however, went ahead just 14 minutes later through Arturo Vidal, with Messi also getting in on the act another five minutes later.

From then on, there was no doubt about the result and Barcelona added further gloss to the scoreline with two goals late in the second half and here we shall be highlighting four talking points from the LaLiga fixture at the Camp Nou.

#4 Barcelona go top of LaLiga

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

Barcelona came into the current season as two-time defending champions, but they started their title defence in less than ideal circumstances and found themselves playing catch-up in the early stages of their campaign.

However, they have turned the tide in recent weeks and following some unexpected dropped points by Real Madrid, the Blaugrana climbed to the summit of LaLiga after matchday 9.

The postponement of their Clasico clash with Real Madrid a week later meant that other clubs had the chance to usurp Barcelona and this happened, with surprise package of the season Granada taking advantage following a narrow 1-0 victory over Real Betis.

Advertisement

With their convincing victory over Real Valladolid, Barcelona moved back to the summit of LaLiga and while Granada could yet displace them if they pick up all three points against Getafe, it is pertinent to note that the Catalans still have a game in hand.

Barcelona have grand ambitions of winning LaLiga this season and 11 matchdays into the campaign, their quest is very much on course.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona Real Valladolid Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Ernesto Valverde
Advertisement
Advertisement
La Liga 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 11
FT DEP ATL
1 - 1
 Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
FT BAR REA
5 - 1
 Barcelona vs Real Valladolid
Today REA LEV 11:30 PM Real Sociedad vs Levante
Today VAL SEV 11:30 PM Valencia vs Sevilla
Tomorrow ATH ESP 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Espanyol
Tomorrow REA CEL 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Celta Vigo
Tomorrow REA LEG 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Leganés
Tomorrow EIB VIL 11:30 PM Eibar vs Villarreal
Tomorrow MAL OSA 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Osasuna
01 Nov GET GRA 01:45 AM Getafe vs Granada
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us