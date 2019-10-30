Barcelona 5-1 Real Valladolid: 4 Talking Points | LaLiga 2019-20

Barcelona convincingly defeated Real Valladolid

It was a fairly routine victory for Barcelona, as they put five past a hapless Valladolid at Nou Camp, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez among the goals.

It took less than two minutes for the hosts to go ahead, as centre-back Clement Lenglet opened the scoring with a left-footed finish into the top corner, although the French international was helped by a massive deflection.

Despite the early setback, Valladolid deserve kudos for taking the game to Barcelona and they got a deserved equalizer when Kiko Olivas bundled home after a scramble in the box in the 15th minute.

Barcelona, however, went ahead just 14 minutes later through Arturo Vidal, with Messi also getting in on the act another five minutes later.

From then on, there was no doubt about the result and Barcelona added further gloss to the scoreline with two goals late in the second half and here we shall be highlighting four talking points from the LaLiga fixture at the Camp Nou.

#4 Barcelona go top of LaLiga

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

Barcelona came into the current season as two-time defending champions, but they started their title defence in less than ideal circumstances and found themselves playing catch-up in the early stages of their campaign.

However, they have turned the tide in recent weeks and following some unexpected dropped points by Real Madrid, the Blaugrana climbed to the summit of LaLiga after matchday 9.

The postponement of their Clasico clash with Real Madrid a week later meant that other clubs had the chance to usurp Barcelona and this happened, with surprise package of the season Granada taking advantage following a narrow 1-0 victory over Real Betis.

With their convincing victory over Real Valladolid, Barcelona moved back to the summit of LaLiga and while Granada could yet displace them if they pick up all three points against Getafe, it is pertinent to note that the Catalans still have a game in hand.

Barcelona have grand ambitions of winning LaLiga this season and 11 matchdays into the campaign, their quest is very much on course.

