Barcelona actively looking to offload star midfielders Rakitic and Vidal

Barcelona midfielders Rakitic and Vidal could be on their way out of the Nou Camp, according to reports.

The Croatian and Chilean Barcelona stars are both out of contract at the end of next season.

Reports from Spain claim that Barcelona are actively attempting to offload veteran midfielders Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal. The 32 and 33-year-old midfielders respectively have been mooted as two players who could be sold to spark a squad refresh.

Rakitic is said to have been nearing a Barcelona exit for over a year now, with Inter Milan showing the most interest in recruiting him but are no longer in the race as they are now reportedly concerned about his age. The Nerazzurri have also long admired the Barcelona's Chilean warrior, however, and could still look to lure him to Milan.

Barcelona aim to reduce age average and wage bill

Skipper Leo Messi is one of the highest-paid players in football history

Spanish news outlet Sport report that both players are likely to continue playing football in the Serie A, and that their time at Barcelona has come to an end. Apart from their age, their hefty wages are also a concern for the Catalans as they look to trim their enormous salary budget. Getting rid of both players at one go could significantly reduce both the age average as well as the wage bills.

The report suggests that Barcelona feel this is the 'ideal' time to offload both Vidal and Rakitic as both their contracts are set to end on June 30, 2021. Barcelona are also said to be keen on completing their transfer business before June 30 in order to balance their books.

50 - Ivan Rakitić has scored his 50th goal in @LaLigaEN (25 goals for @FCBarcelona_es and 25 goals for @SevillaFC_ENG). Crucial. pic.twitter.com/1D9CuMrSK0 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 23, 2020

It is for this reason that they were also hopeful of completing the proposed Arthur-Miralem Pjanic swap before the deadline. Juventus are set to send their €70m-rated Bosnian to Barcelona along with €10m to fund the remainder of Arthur's €80m value.

The report from Sport also claims that Barcelona are happy to part ways with Arthur as he 'did not progress as expected' at the Nou Camp.

Pjanic, however, is not the only Serie A player that Barcelona are adamant on recruiting. Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, the Italian top-flight's crown jewel, has been on the Catalans' radar for quite some time now. The explosive Argentine is keen on a switch to the Nou Camp, but his release clause is a major stumbling block for Barcelona.

16 - #Lukaku and #Lautaro Martínez are the couple to have scored the most on the road in the Top-5 European Leagues 2019-20: 16 goals (10 Lukaku, 6 Lautaro). Tandem.#NapoliInter pic.twitter.com/FVo4TYLPt3 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 6, 2020

'El Toro' signed a contract with the Nerazzurri with a whopping €111m release clause. Barcelona are desperate to land the forward amidst potential interest from Clasico rivals Real Madrid as well.

The two clubs have been locked in negotiations for over a handful of months now. However, there has been no breakthrough of any significance.

Suarez has suffered his fair share of injuries over the last couple of years

Lionel Messi's shoulders have been burdened with the task of being the decisive figure for Barcelona in attack. The LaLiga champions signed Antoine Griezmann in the hope that he helps their skipper. Unfortunately, the Frenchman is on course for one of his most uninfluential and ineffective seasons in the Spanish top-flight.

With Luis Suarez turning 34 come January and Ousmane Dembele potentially leaving after having missed over 600 days of action via injury, Barcelona need attackers. Lautaro could spearhead the Catalan front line for years to come should the club succeed in their pursuit.