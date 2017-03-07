5 Superstars who have struggled to make an impact this season

Some huge names from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other top teams have struggled for form this season

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 07 Mar 2017, 17:45 IST

Football is a team game, but there have been many instances of football matches turning around because of one spark of brilliance. All the top teams around the world have that one superstar capable of producing something out of nothing.

However, this season, while the usual suspects like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eden Hazard have all performed admirably, there have been some very well known names who have struggled to influence games like they usually do. Without much ado, let us take a look at 5 superstars who have struggled to have much of an impact this season:

#5 Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil just like his team Arsenal has not had a season to remember. The German playmaker has been a shadow of his own self and has often been criticised for his low work-rate and failure to step up in the big matches.

One of the best playmakers in world football last season, Ozil even topped the assists chart in Premier League and was simply magical often picking out his teammates with scarcely believable through balls.

This season, however, he has looked jaded. While the German created an incredible 144 chances in 35 Premier League games last season (4.11 per game). this season, he has created a paltry 59 chances in 22 games (2.68 per game). Also, he has only 4 assists so far compared to the 19 he had last season.

Arsenal will definitely need Ozil fit and back in form if they are to finish in the top 4 once again this season.