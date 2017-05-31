Confirmed: Barcelona complete their first signing of the summer

He will be joining the Juvenil A squad initially before being promoted to the senior team.

@falsewinger by Sripad News 31 May 2017, 10:54 IST

New manager, new signing

What’s the story?

Barcelona have completed the signing of Lazar Carevic from OFK Grbalj. The 18-year-old is a highly rated goalkeeper and was scouted by the Catalan side for two years.

He has represented Macedonia's U21 team already and has international experience. Bayern Munich and Manchester City were also linked with the shot-stopper before he moved to Camp Nou.

Also read: 5 things you didn't know about Barcelona's new manager Ernesto Valverde

The background

Barcelona are known for signing young talents and grooming them in La Masia, the club’s famed youth academy. The Catalans have an unyielding youth foundation and is considered to be one of the best in the world.

Almost every big club in the world right now has a La Masia product in their team. Some of the examples would be Fabregas and Pedro at Chelsea, Thiago Alcantara at Bayern Munich, and also Thiago Motta at Paris Saint-Germain.

The club has previously signed many youngsters who have gone on to represent the senior team. Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets are some of the names in the first team.

The heart of the matter

The club is yet to announce the signing of Lazar Carevic, but the player took to Instagram to confirm the move.

A post shared by Lazar Carevic (@_lazarcarevic_99) on May 29, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

Ramir Radoncic, the goalkeeper's agent is a good friend of Pep Guardiola, and he was the one who recommended the shot-stopper to the Catalan club 2-3 years ago. He knew the talent the youngster had and immediately wanted him to move to Catalunya.

Guardiola, however, did not listen initially but suggested Bayern Munich sign him two summers ago. However, things did not fall in place, but the interest in the goalkeeper remained.

The manager moved to Manchester City and wanted to sign him up this summer. He believed in the shot-stopper but the youngster only wanted to join Barcelona.

What’s next?

The 18-year-old will initially link up with Barcelona’s Juvenil A squad. He is expected to be the club’s first-choice shot-stopper in that age group (U19).

He will be promoted slowly to the senior squad. However, he would be sent on loan in the 2018/19 season to gain first team experience and then brought back to the club.

Author’s take

Barcelona are planning for the future and know that a signing like this would help them a lot. Not only do they get a top class goalkeeper at the club, but he is also signed for a cheap price