Barcelona considering Xavi as next manager, Lampard clarifies Chelsea stance on Giroud and more: Football Transfer News, 11th January 2020

Xavi Hernandez

Hello and welcome to the Sportskeeda's football transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top transfer stories surrounding the world of football today:

Barcelona officials meet Xavi to discuss possible managerial role at the Camp Nou

Ernesto Valverde

According to ESPN, Barcelona chiefs have met with Xavi Hernandez in Doha to discuss the possibility of his appointment as Ernesto Valverde's replacement in the managerial seat.

Sporting director Eric Abidal and CEO Oscar Grau were believed to have met with the Spaniard on Friday, a few hours after the Catalan giants succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Valverde, whose current contract at Barcelona is set to expire in June, has come under intense scrutiny for the defeat and his overall inability to lead the side to European success in recent years.

Xavi, who is presently coaching Al Sadd, has now emerged as a leading contender for the job in Catalunya, with Ronald Koeman also said to be in the race for the position.

Frank Lampard clarifies Chelsea’s position over Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that Olivier Giroud is close to a departure from Stamford Bridge but admits that the transfer will only be approved if it is the right move for the club.

The former Arsenal man has been linked with several clubs in Europe this winter but Inter Milan look like the favourites to win the race for his signature, with the striker reportedly having agreed on a two-and-a-half-year deal with them.

Speaking of the Frenchman's future, Lampard stated that while the player is on the brink of an exit, a deal has not yet been agreed with the club. He said, (via The Telegraph), "With Oli, the situation is: if it is right for everybody, first and foremost that's us the club because he is under contract, then we will look at whether he will leave."

"I think he has been a great professional here. He has trained brilliantly through this season even without many opportunities. So I hold him in high regard in that respect but I still have to make a decision for the football club and nothing is done yet."

"I think everyone is talking about it so I am not going to beat around the bush. I think his agent has spoken to the club but until we decide it is the right thing then it is not done."

Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan hold talks over Krzysztof Piatek transfer

Krzysztof Piatek

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan have held talks about the possibility of Krzysztof Piatek's transfer to the London club this month. The report, however, claims that any discussion is currently in the premature stage and no formal offers have yet been made for the Poland international. Whether the move would be temporary or permanent is still unclear at this stage.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is currently on the lookout for attacking reinforcements after Harry Kane was ruled out until April following surgery on his left hamstring.

Newcastle and Aston Villa are also interested in signing the striker on loan but the Serie A giants are holding out for £30 million were a permanent deal to be done.

AC Milan to offer Gianluigi Donnarumma a contract extension to ward off Real Madrid interest

Gianluigi Donnarumma

AC Milan is set to offer Gianluigi Donnarumma a contract extension to fend off heavy interest from Real Madrid this winter, Calciomercato has reported.

The Italian international has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in European football in the last few years and has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old, whose current deal with the Rossoneri expires in 2021, now looks set to stay on at the San Siro as a new deal is being viewed as a top priority by Milan directors Zvonomir Boban and Paolo Maldini.

Huddersfield Town announces loan signing of Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith-Rowe

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has signed a loan deal with Huddersfield Town that will keep him at the club until the end of the season.

The English youngster has made six appearances for the Gunners in both the Premier League and the Europa League this season and has signed with the Terriers in the hopes of getting more playing time.

Speaking to the club's official website, Smith Rowe said, "I’m very happy to be here. It was important for me to get this opportunity and it’s a great chance for me to play."

"When you’re at a big club at Arsenal there are so many top players, so it’s difficult to get into the team. To get the opportunity to come here is great. I’m happy and can’t wait to get started. For me, it’s about getting consistent minutes."

"I expect the league (Sky Bet Championship) to be very physical; there’s a lot of strong teams in the league. I’ve got to get used to it quickly, there’s a lot of games, so yeah, I’m excited and I know it’ll be hard, but I’m up for the challenge."

The 19-year-old could make his debut for Huddersfield in their Championship game against Barnsley on Saturday.

