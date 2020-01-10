Catalan giants open to selling Ousmane Dembele, Barca loanee refuses to rule out Real Madrid move and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 10th January 2020

Arturo Vidal

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Barcelona transfer news roundup! Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Catalan giants today

Barcelona open to selling Ousmane Dembele to Liverpool

Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona are reportedly open to selling Ousmane Dembele to Liverpool amid growing questions surrounding the forward's future at the Camp Nou.

According to El Desmarque, Jurgen Klopp believes that the France international would be an ideal supplement to the Reds' lethal attacking trio comprising of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The Catalan giants are believed to be open to sanctioning a sale only if they receive an offer from the Reds worth in excess of €100 million (£85m).

Barcelona's Alena won't rule out Real Madrid move

Carles Alena

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena has implied that he would be open to joining arch-rivals Real Madrid with his latest comments on his future.

The 22-year-old has struggled for game time at the Camp Nou this season and consequently moved to Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season. He is scheduled to return to the Catalan club next summer but questions over his long-term future remain.

Speaking about his future to Cadena SER, the Spaniard has refused to rule out a move to Los Blancos saying,

"Football has many turns. I've been a Barca fan all my life. It would be tough, but they've always taught me 'never say never'. But, for me, they are a rival team."

Messi and Suarez lends support to under-fire Valverde

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi has insisted that Ernesto Valverde has the backing of his players after the Spanish manager's future at Barcelona was once again questioned following their Spanish Supercopa 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia.

Valverde has long been the subject of harsh criticism after failing to inspire the Catalan giants to a title in Europe, with a large section of fans having lost confidence in his tactics.

Speaking after the game, Messi expressed solidarity with his coach and insisted that he still has the backing of the dressing room. He said via ESPN,

"Yes, there's complete confidence in the coach. It's normal that a lot gets said when there's a loss, when you don't meet your objectives or you don't play like we like to play."

Suarez mirrored Messi's sentiments saying,

"Valverde's future is with this club... he doesn't carry any blame."

Inter Milan's general manager confirms interest in Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal

Inter Milan general manager Beppe Marotta has confirmed the Italian giants’ interest in Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal after weeks of speculation.

The Chile international has been linked with a departure from the Camp Nou after falling out of favour under Ernesto Valverde. The Spanish manager has appears to favour Frenkie de Jong over the veteran midfielder, who has only made four La Liga starts this season.

The 32-year-old himself is understood to be keen on a reunion with his Antonio Conte, whom he has worked with during a successful stint at Juventus.

Speaking of their January transfer activity, Marotta said,

"Vidal? It is one of Inter's objectives. In this month, the most important things close at the end of January. We are working to raise the quality level of our group. You need to hit important goals and this means having great difficulties. At the moment there are many rumours. It is needless to [present] me this or that name. We are operational."

