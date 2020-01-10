Vidal is one of Inter's objectives, says CEO Marotta

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta admitted signing Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal in January is a goal for the Serie A club.

Vidal, 32, has been heavily linked with a move to Inter after just four LaLiga starts this season, although he has made another 11 appearances off the bench.

Marotta said signing the Chile international, who won three straight Serie A titles playing for Juventus under now-Inter coach Antonio Conte, was a priority.

"Vidal? It is one of Inter's objectives," he told reporters on Thursday.

"In this month, the most important things close at the end of January. We are working to raise the quality level of our group.

"You need to hit important goals and this means having great difficulties."

Almost halfway through the Serie A season, Inter are top of the table, but level on points with Juve.

Vidal is just one of several possible moves for Inter, who are linked to Manchester United's Ashley Young and could sell Matteo Politano to rivals Milan.

"At the moment there are many rumours," Marotta said.

"It is needless to [present] me this or that name. We are operational."

Inter host Atalanta in Serie A action on Saturday.