Barcelona extend unbeaten La Liga run with Elche win

In January, Barcelona lost to Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, respectively. That raised serious questions over Xavi Hernandez’s managerial nous.

However, eight weeks on, the Blaugrana haven’t tasted defeat. They have only gotten better with each game, and now their season is back on track. Xavi’s side easily dispatched Napoli in the Europa League knockout playoffs. They've now moved third in La Liga after their come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Elche.

There is still room for improvement, as Barcelona haven’t been overly convincing in all their games. However, there's also undeniable evidence that the team has improved under Xavi.

Blaugrana come from behind to beat Elche

Barcelona have now won their last four games across competitions, but none tested their resolve as much as Elche did. Unlike in the previous games where the Blaugrana scored first and went to beat their opponents, they had to do it the hard way against Elche.

The La Liga minnows surprised Xavi’s side by taking the lead right before the break after neutralising the visitors' attack. However, the Blaugrana showed tremendous fighting spirit in the second half. They were rewarded with an equaliser on the hour mark when Ferran Torres found the back of the net with a smart finish.

Memphis Depay then came off the bench to score the winner after the Blaugrana were awarded a penalty late in the game. That was a testament to the side's newfound resilience and character under Xavi.

Barcelona now 11 games unbeaten in La Liga

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana could still finish higher up the table if they maintain their current form.

Winning the league may be too much of an ask, but they can certainly finish second. The win over Elche saw the Blaugrana extend their unbeaten run in the league to 11 games.

“Badía (Elche goalkeeper) played a great game; he stopped many of our chances. But it was clear that the goal had to come, and I think that Barça are the fair winner. I think we deserved the victory,” Xavi told BarcaTV+ afterwards.

The manager continued:

“I think we have progressed well. I think we should have won more comfortably… I went to the half-time very upset; we were losing a game that we should have been winning due to the chances generated, knowing that Badía had a great game. I was convinced that if we attacked better, we would win.”

The Blaugrana are now third in the league table, level on points with holders Atletico Madrid, but with a game in hand. Xavi's men can still catch second-placed Sevilla, who are seven points ahead of them, having played a game more.

Edited by Bhargav