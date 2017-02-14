Barcelona eye move for free agent Martin Caceres

Aleix Vidal has been ruled out for rest of the season and Barcelona are on the hunt for a replacement

14 Feb 2017

What’s the story?

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Martin Caceres. The Catalan giants are on the hunt for a defender to cover up for the injured Aleix Vidal, who is set to miss the rest of the season due to a broken ankle.

The former Juventus centre-back is a free agent after he was released by the Old Lady in the summer of 2016. The Turin side did not wish to renew his contract because of his recurring knee injury.

In case you didn’t know...

Vidal has been ruled out for five months after he broke his ankle during Barcelona's 6-0 win over Deportivo Alaves in the weekend. The right back was just getting back to his best but will now be available only at the start of the next season.

Caceres has already played for Barcelona. He was signed from Villarreal in 2008 for €16.5 million on a 4-year contract. He managed to make just 13 appearances for the Catalan giants and was loaned out to Juventus the next season.

He began his career well there but suffered numerous injuries and Juve decided not to sign him on a permanent deal. After a 2 year spell at Sevilla, he eventually ended up joining Juventus again but injuries ruined his chances once again, and he was released when his contract expired in the summer of 2016.

The heart of the matter

Caceres was set to join Southampton on a free transfer this month, but with Barcelona hunting for a defender, that move has been put on hold. The defender had reportedly completed his medical at St Mary's but is yet to sign a contract.

The former Sevilla defender is a centre-back but can play as a right-back as well. Barcelona currently have Sergio Roberto in the squad to play as a right back.

The La Liga champions are also keeping an eye on Jose Bosingwa and Maicon as well. They also have the option of bringing back, Douglas from Sporting Gijon.

What’s next?

Barcelona are highly likely to sign a free agent in the coming weeks. They will not prefer bringing back Douglas as he has never lived up to his expectations when he got his chances.

Caceres is expected to make a decision about his future soon, and Southampton are also interested in knowing if he is going to join them or not.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Caceres might end up joining Barcelona if he gets the chance, but he would not get any match time. While at Southampton, he might sneak into the team and would also get to play in hs favourite position - as a centre-back instead of Van Dijk.