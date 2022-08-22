Barcelona Femeni vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Women's Club friendlies 2022-23

Barcelona Femeni are back in Spain for their upcoming friendly fixture as they take on Montpellier Women on Tuesday in the Women's Joan Gamper Trophy game.

The hosts have played three friendly games in the pre-season thus far that were part of the AMOS Women's French Cup, a pre-season friendly tournament. They kicked off their pre-season with a 10-0 win over SE AEM but suffered a 2-1 defeat against Bayern Munich.

As a result, they had to play in the third-place decider against Paris Saint-Germain. The game ended all square with a scoreline of 1-1 in regular time and was eventually decided on penalties. Culés recorded a 5-4 win on penalties.

Montpellier, meanwhile, have played just one game in the pre-season thus far. They suffered a 4-1 win in that game.

Barcelona Femeni vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

The two sides have met five times so far, with all games coming in pre-season friendlies. They have met every year since 2018 during the pre-season, with all games producing conclusive results.

Three games have ended in wins for the home team while the French outfit have come out on top twice. Their previous meeting at the Estadi Johan Cruyff ended in a 3-0 win for Barcelona last August.

Barcelona Femeni form guide (pre-season friendlies): W-L-W

Montpellier form guide (all competitions): L

Barcelona Femeni vs Montpellier Team News

Barcelona Femeni

Aitana Bonmatí has not featured in the pre-season after suffering a leg injury in training and is currently carrying out her recovery in Girona. Laia Codina picked up a thigh injury last week and is ruled out for the remainder of the month.

Alexia Putellas is a long-term absentee with a knee injury that will keep her out of action for at least the next 10 months.

Injured: Laia Codina, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Montpellier

There are no reported absentees for the visiting side ahead of the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Barcelona Femeni vs Montpellier Predicted XIs

Barcelona Femeni (4-3-3): Sandra Paños (GK); Irene Paredes, Maria Pilar Leon, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Marta Torrejón; Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Ona Baradad, Judit Pujols; Caroline Graham Hansen, Clàudia Pina, Fridolina Rolfö

Montpellier (4-4-2): Lisa Schmitz (GK); Marion Torrent, Inès Belloumou, Maelys Mpomé, Océane Deslandes; Dominika Škorvánková, Cyrielle Julie Blanc, Charlotte Boureille, Garcia Auger; Nérilia Mondésir, Esther Ashley Mbakem-Niaro

Barcelona Femeni vs Montpellier Prediction

Barcelona Femeni have struggled a bit in the pre-season but have enough firepower to see them through for a win here. Montpellier are winless in their trips to Barcelona since the first meeting between the two sides in 2018. Barcelona have gone from strength to strength since that game and should be able to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Barcelona Femeni 2-0 Montpellier

