Barcelona Femeni vs Olympique Lyonnais Feminin prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22 final

Barcelona Femeni and Olympique Lyonnais Feminin clash at the Juventus Stadium in the high-profile UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday.

This will be a rematch of the 2019 Budapest final when Lyon came out on top with a 4-1 win. The Spanish side concluded their Primera Division campaign with a perfect 100% record on Sunday and will be hoping to avenge their 2019 loss here.

Lyon, on the other hand, are the record seven-time champions in the competition. They are also undefeated in the Division 1 Feminine campaign thus far and will be looking to extend their winning run to seven games here.

Both sides have won eight of their 10 games in the competition thus far but Barcelona have outscored the French side 37-28 in these fixtures. The clash between the two sides should make for an interesting watch.

Barcelona Femeni vs Olympique Lyonnais Feminin Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, with three of those matches coming in the Champions League while the two sides have also squared off in a friendly game.

Les Lyonnaises have a 100% record against Blaugranes at the moment. They came out victorious in a friendly game in August last year.

Barcelona Femeni form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Olympique Lyonnais Feminin form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Barcelona Femeni vs Olympique Lyonnais Feminin Team News

Barcelona Femeni

Jana Fernández, Bruna Vilamala and Cata Coll are the three long-term absentees for the reigning champions with injuries. They have been named in the final squad for the game and will be able to cheer on their teammates in the final.

Lieke Martens has recovered from a hamstring injury and is in contention to start here after being sidelined in the semi-finals.

Injured: Jana Fernández, Cata Coll, Bruna Vilamala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olympique Lyonnais Feminin

Amel Majri is on maternity leave and has not been named in the squad that will travel to Turin. Dzsenifer Marozsán is a long-term absentee after suffering a serious knee injury with the German national team last month.

Injured: Dzsenifer Marozsán

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Amel Majri

Barcelona Femeni vs Olympique Lyonnais Feminin Predicted XIs

Barcelona Femeni (4-3-3): Sandra Paños (GK); Irene Paredes, Maria Pilar Leon, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Marta Torrejón; Patricia Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati; Caroline Graham Hansen, Clàudia Pina, Fridolina Rolfö

Olympique Lyonnais Feminin (4-2-3-1): Sarah Bouhaddi (GK); Perle Morroni, Kadeisha Buchanan, Wendie Renard, Griedge Mbock Bathy; Selma Bacha, Amandine Henry; Delphine Cascarino, Catarina Macario, Melvine Malard; Ada Hegerberg

Barcelona Femeni vs Olympique Lyonnais Feminin Prediction

The two sides are behemoths in women's football, so it is very fitting that they clash in the title-deciding game in the Champions League this term. Barcelona have been unstoppable this season and their only defeat came in the semi-final against Wolfsburg last month.

Lyon have a rich history in the competition and have never tasted defeat against the Spanish club. Their experience in the competition will certainly be a factor here.

Nonetheless, given Barca's incredible goal-scoring form, we are backing them to secure a win and the title on Saturday.

Prediction: Barcelona Femeni 3-2 Olympique Lyonnais Feminin

