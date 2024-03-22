Barcelona have held talks with Serie A midfielder over a potential summer move - Reports

As Fichajes.net reports, Barcelona has held talks with Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka for a deal in the summer. Per the report, the 29-year-old Slovakian and his agent were in talks with Deco, the Catalans' sporting director, as the Blaugrana want to bolster their roster this summer.

"In the future he would like to play for a club fighting to win the Champions League. We spoke with Deco, Barcelona would sign him but a lot of things have to happen. Stani liked Xavi’s statements, I often contact him in Spanish, we talk. Stani sent me a screenshot of Xavi’s statements. I sent him a screenshot of all the times we talked. He (Xavi) often asks me how he is," his agent said, via Barca Blaugranes.

Stanislav Lobotka is under contract with the Italian side through the summer of 2027, and it is still unclear what Napoli's asking price will be, as the Blaugrana continue to deal with financial struggles.

The 29-year-old midfielder has appeared in 40 games for the Italians so far, with one assist. Napoli is seventh in Serie A standings with 45 points, trailing Bologna (4th place) by nine points.

Luis Enrique says he will do everything to help PSG eliminate Barcelona in UCL Quarter-finals

Amid transfer rumors, Barcelona are focused on the final stretch in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against PSG in mid-April.

This clash will see PSG manager Luis Enrique take on his former team, as he spent several years with the Catalans both as a player and manager. The Spanish coach said he will do his best to help his team win even though he is a 'Barca fan'.

"Yes I am a Barca fan, but I will do everything for my team to win. It’s the law of football! It is my job," Luis Enrique said, via Barca Universal.

The first leg of the tie will be played in Paris on Wednesday, April 10, while the second leg will take place a week later in Barcelona (Tuesday, April 16). Whoever wins will move on to the semi-finals to take on the winner of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid clash.