10 clubs which have the highest wage bill in football right now

Football is called the beautiful game. The kind of global appeal that the sport has is unmatched. As a result, there is a lot of business that's been built around this appeal. Top football clubs have almost become synonymous with massive wealth.

In order to keep a squad healthy and satisfied, players have to be remunerated adequately or they could choose to find it elsewhere. Most of the biggest and most popular clubs in the world make a lot of money whether it be from match tickets, broadcasting rights or merchandising and a number of other things.

Let's take a look at:

10 clubs that have the highest wage bills in football right now:

#10 Arsenal - £4.78 million/player

Football's most expensive mannequin

Arsenal pay £4.78 million per player every year. Is it worth it? Most certainly not because their highest paid player is Mesut Ozil and he is currently paid £350,000 a week just to keep the bench warm.

This is particularly concerning to Gunners because they finished 8th on the Premier League table and are in desperate need of a rebuild. However, Ozil's exorbitant wages are definitely burning a hole in their pockets.

Their main man upfront, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang earns £200,000 a week. But what is concerning is that Alexandre Lacazette, who plays second fiddle to the Gabonese international pockets £182,000 per week as well. The Gunners could definitely manage their funds better.

'People are trying to destroy me'



#9 Atletico Madrid - £5.37 million/player

Jan Oblak

Atletico Madrid's wage bill (per player) for the season comes up to £5.37 million. Atletico Madrid have recently been growing in reputation as big spenders but they have been wiser about their finances than a lot of other top clubs.

The highest earner at Atletico is goalkeeper Jan Oblak who takes home £350,000 every week. Jan Oblak is one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now and his wages are more or less justified.

Atletico Madrid just got kicked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals but they have looked steady over the course of the season.

#8 Liverpool - £5.53 million/player

Mohamed Salah (center) during Liverpool's Premier League title celebrations

Liverpool's recruitment and transfer activity over the past few years have been excellent. Not only have they got good money for the players they sold, but they also invested it wisely and improved the team by bringing in the right players.

Liverpool's annual average wage bill comes up to £5.53 million (per player) and Mohamed Salah is their highest earner making £200,000 a week. Mohamed Salah has been one of Liverpool's best players over the last several seasons and he is definitely worth the money he is being given.

The wage bill is well evened out over the rest of the squad that's packed with some really good players like Virgil Van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino etc.