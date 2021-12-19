Barcelona looking to sell 3 players to raise funds for Manchester City star in January - Reports

Barcelona's financial problems are well documented and it looks like they will have to sell players first before signing new ones. Now, the latest reports in Mirror (via the Express) state that the Catalan giants have put 3 stars for sale in order to raise funds to sign Manchester City's Ferran Torres.

The report further states that the 3 players Barcelona are looking to sell are Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Sergino Dest. Coutinho and Dembele are also on very high wages and their departures could free up some space on the wage bill for Barcelona.

Since Lionel Messi's departure to PSG, Barcelona have really struggled this season. Eliminated in the UEFA Champions League group stages and languishing in 7th position on the league table, the Catalan giants are in desperate need for an overhaul under new manager Xavi.

The Catalan side also need some attacking firepower up front and Manchester City's Ferran Torres could be an excellent option. Blessed with electric pace and capable of playing multiple positions across the front line, Torres could add a new dimension to Barcelona's jaded attack.

The Spaniard has been struggling with a foot injury this season and has not played for Manchester City since the international break in October. Manchester City are blessed with plenty of attacking riches with the likes of Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne all present. This could possibly motivate Ferran Torres to move to Barcelona in search of regular playing time.

Xavi looking to rebuild Barcelona with talented youngsters

Gavi has been impressive for FC Barcelona

Xavi has given plenty of Barcelona academy youngsters opportunities in the first team with stars like Gavi and Nico Gonzalez impressing. With more talented youngsters like Pedri and Ansu Fati set to return from injury soon, Barcelona could have a young and exciting core of players at the Camp Nou.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 🎙 Xavi praises the youngsters: "They are the future" 🎙 Xavi praises the youngsters: "They are the future" https://t.co/4gvzuzcD0e

Still only 21, Ferran Torres has impressed for both Manchester City and the Spanish national team. Capable of scoring goals and contributing to the attacking play, the Spanish forward could be an excellent potential signing for Xavi.

Barcelona are in serious need of a rebuild and the likes of Coutinho, Dembele and Dest have reportedly been earmarked to raise funds. It will be interesting to see what moves Barcelona make in the January transfer market.

