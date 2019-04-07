Barcelona News: "I s*** on your wh*** mother", referee reveals what Diego Costa said to get sent off

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

What is the story?

Last night, FC Barcelona defeated Atletico de Madrid with an outstanding 2-0 goal margin in the weekend's mega rivalry at Camp Nou.

In that match, Diego Costa was shown a direct red card by the match referee, Jesus Gil Manzano. According to the reports, the Spanish forward abused the referee by saying, "I s*** on your wh*** mother" as Manzano immediately showed him a red card.

In case you didn't know...

Atletico started the match very well as Simeone's men showed their domination over Barcelona. Atletico down to ten men as their main striker was shown a direct red card. With the ten, Atletico performed better than Barcelona. The half time ended with a 0-0 scoreline.

In the second half, Madrid side kept the pressure on the Catalan side as no space was given to Messi, Suarez and Coutinho. The Madrid defence played a superb football last night until Luiz Suarez's curler went into the net at the 85th minute of the match.

After a few moments, Atleti tried to score an equalising goal, while Lionel Messi doubled the lead following a fast counter-attack. Although Madrid played decent football on Barca's soil, the last-minute magic from two South American snatched all the 3 points from the match.

Barca top the La Liga points table as they have gathered 73 points from 31 matches, whereas Simeone's men hold the 2nd position in the league. FC Barcelona are the favourites for this season's La Liga trophy as there is an 11 points difference between them and the Madrid side.

The heart of the matter...

It was the 27th minute of the match when Jordi Alba made a tackle on Diego Costa. Diego Costa started to appeal for a foul to the referee. After seeing the Referee's disapproval, Costa jumped up and started to rebuke the 35-year-old match official.

It was Diego Costa, who started to abuse his mother as the Atletico forward was given the marching orders by the Referee. Immediately, Costa replied to the referee, "son of a b***h". In the next moment, his Spanish teammate, Gerard Pique came on the spot and silenced Costa by saying, "you're going to miss four games now".

The forward was not happy with the decision as the 30-year-old experienced Spaniard made his way through the Camp Nou's tunnel after abusing the match official.

What is next?

Atletico don't have any midweek match as they will face Celta Vigo on the next Sunday. It could be an easy match for Madrid side, while Deigo is definitely going to miss the match.

