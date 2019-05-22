Barcelona News: 'I would be delighted if he played in my team' - Barca midfielder has his say on Antoine Griezmann

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST News 25 // 22 May 2019, 20:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Antoine Griezmann- Club Atletico de Madrid

What is the story?

FC Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has welcomed Antoine Griezmann, claiming that he would be delighted to play with the French star.

In case you didn't know...

A few weeks ago, Atletico Madrid heartthrob Antoine Griezmann posted a video on his official Twitter handle where he admitted that he is going to leave Los Colchoneros at the end of the current season. Griezmann said:

"After speaking with [coach Diego Simeone], [CEO Miguel] Angel Gil Marin and with people in the club's hierarchy, I wanted to speak with you, the fans.

"You have always shown me a lot of love and I wanted to be the first to tell you that I've taken the decision to leave to see other things and take on other challenges."

He further added:

“Thanks for everything during five fantastic years here, where I was able to win my first big trophies. There have been some incredible moments that I will always remember. You, the supporters, will always be in my heart."

Diego Simeone's men played their last league game against Levante UD last Saturday. If reports surrounding the Madrid club are to be believed, Antoine Griezmann is on his way to join FC Barcelona.

This season, the Frenchman scored 19 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions for Los Colchoneros. Since joining from Real Sociedad back in 2014, Griezmann has become an integral part of Diego Simeone's attacking structure.

We all know that Griezmann is a world-class player, and the Blaugrana fans would love to see him at their club.

Advertisement

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Calciomercato), Rakitic said:

"I love it, he is among the best in the world. I would be delighted if he played in my team, he is a great professional and has won almost everything in his career.

"The choice he made last year was not against Barcelona but for the love of Atletico, all good footballers are welcome to us ".

What is next?

Barcelona will play the Copa Del Rey final against Valencia this Saturday. A victory could secure another domestic treble for the Blaugrana.