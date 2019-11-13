Barcelona News: Ivan Rakitic admits frustration at lack of game time this season

Ivan Rakitic has shed some light on his current situation at Barcelona, as he expresses his displeasure at being a bit-part player this season. The Croatian international has fallen down the pecking order this season after Frenkie de Jong's arrival in a big-money deal from Ajax and has made just one league start this season, after being a key player at the club for over four years.

The 31-year-old opened up on the show 'Universo Valdana' and claimed that although he respects Ernesto Valverde's decisions, he feels at the peak of his powers and deserves to feature more often than what has been the case recently.

"How can I enjoy myself? Playing football. Playing football. How does my youngest daughter feel if I take her toy from her? She's sad. I feel the same: they have taken the ball from me and I am sad."

Rakitic has been been a regular feature of the Barcelona side since his move from Sevilla in 2014 and made a name for himself as one of the best midfielders for club and country, winning 13 major honours in his time at the club and reaching the World Cup final with Croatia in 2018.

"I understand and respect the decisions made by the coach (Ernesto Valverde) and the club, but I think I've given a lot in the last five and a bit years here and the only thing I want is to be able to keep enjoying myself. That's the most important thing for me."

The Croatian international was subject to interest from Inter Milan and Juventus this summer but the moves failed to materialize, leading him to extend his stay with the Catalan giants.