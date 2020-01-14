Barcelona News: Quique Setien replaces Ernesto Valverde at Catalan club

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

Quique Setien has signed a 2 and a half year deal with Barcelona

Former Real Betis manager Quique Setien has signed a two and a half year deal to replace Ernesto Valverde at the helm of Barcelona, the club have confirmed on their official website. The Spaniard, who has been without a job since departing Los Verdiblancos at the end of last season, is known for his eye-catching brand of football and the Catalan club have turned to him to restore free-flowing attacking game to the Camp Nou.

Valverde was given the boot after the Blaugrana's 3-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup and the former Athletic Bilbao tactician was booed by his own fans, an incident that indicated his stature and seemingly led to the end of his two and a half year spell at the club.

In his time at Betis, Setien was widely regarded as one of the most exciting coaches in world football and gained plaudits universally for his footballing philosophy, as Los Verdiblancos established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in LaLiga. Barcelona tried to lure the Spaniard to the Camp Nou in 2019 but opted to keep faith in Valverde at the time, as they decided against making a managerial change midway through the season.

Legendary midfielder Xavi and former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino were amongst the candidates being considered to take over the reins at the Camp Nou, but in Setien, Barcelona have appointed one of their long-term managerial targets. While the 61-year-old isn't the most accomplished manager in the game currently, his brand of football is a tantalizing prospect for the Barcelona faithful and it remains to be seen if he hits the ground running at the Catalan club.

Also Read: Is Quique Setien the right man to replace Ernesto Valverde?