Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi to become the second footballer to receive prestigious award, Liverpool star not afraid to face Messi and more - April 30, 2019

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
477   //    30 Apr 2019, 22:39 IST

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the daily news roundup for FC Barcelona!

Barcelona captured their eighth LaLiga title in the last 11 years after their 1-0 win against Levante. The Catalan giants are well on course for another historic treble and there is no shortage of news as we approach the business end of the season.

Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Catalan giants:

Lionel Messi to receive another coveted award

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will receive the La Creu de Sant Jordi award in May. Johan Cruyff remains the other footballer to receive the award, which is one of the highest distinctions given by the 'Generalitat de Catalunya' every year. 

According to Barcelona's official website, the 'Creu de Sant Jordi' is a distinction that was created in 1981 in recognition of individuals who have served Catalonia and its identity to the best of their abilities.

Messi is set to receive the prestigious award alongside athlete Núria Picas and three former presidents of the Catalan Parliament, namely Núria de Gispert, Joan Rigol, and Ernest Benach, according to ESPN.

Virgil van Dijk not afraid of Lionel Messi

Cardiff City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Cardiff City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Barcelona will host Liverpool in their Champions League semi-finals first leg on Wednesday night at the Camp Nou before facing them in the return leg next week at Anfield. Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk remains confident ahead of the crucial clash, claiming that they are not afraid to face Lionel Messi.

Virgil van Dijk is arguably the most pivotal player for Jurgen Klopp and won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award last week. On the other hand, Lionel Messi is enjoying another stellar campaign and has racked up 46 goals in all competitions.

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview, Van Dijk said:

"I think he is the best player in the world. But you see how we play and how we defend.
"We don't defend one v one, we defend all together and we attack all together as well so we will see. We will be ready.
"The situation is that we are in the semi-final against Barcelona and we are going to face the best player in the world but it is not only him, the whole team has a lot of quality.
"We will prepare well and we have also a very good team so we can compete there. It is not like we are going there for a holiday."

Barcelona hit back on Jurgen Klopp's statements

Liverpool FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp in his pre-game interview said: “The Camp Nou is just a stadium. Quite big, but not a temple of football.”

The Catalan giants gave back a classy response on social media, when they posted a short video of Camp Nou with the caption stating that it is indeed a temple and a fortress.

Jurgen Klopp in his whole managerial career is yet to face the Catalan giants and this Wednesday would be the first time he will travel to face Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

It is clear that Klopp's statements did not go down with the Blaugrana hierarchy and now they have responded in quite a subtle manner as they tweeted, "This is Camp Nou. Our home. Our temple. Our fortress."

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Virgil van Dijk Camp Nou Stadium La Liga News La Liga Teams
