Barcelona News Roundup: Massive update on Lionel Messi's next destination, Liverpool enter race for Blaugrana's Premier League target, and more - 16th December 2020

It's been a season to forget so far for Barcelona, particularly on the domestic front. Ronald Koeman's Blaugrana have already lost four of their opening eleven games making it their worst league start since 1987, and they're just two defeats away from registering as many losses as they did last year across 38 games.

Things aren't going to get any easier for them as they're set to play host to league leaders Real Sociedad in just a matter of hours. Ahead of the crucial game, here, we take a look at the latest Barcelona news.

Liverpool enter race for Eric Garcia

Former Barcelona defender Eric Garcia

English champions Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign Manchester City starlet Eric Garcia. The Spanish defender has refused to extend his stay in Manchester and was said to have had his heart set on a return to his boyhood club, Barcelona. While he can sign a pre-contract agreement with the Blaugrana come January, there could be a new contender for his signature.

Liverpool have had an injury crisis of their own with the likes of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk both ruled out of action for a considerable while. Garcia could prove to be a cheap alternative to the other expensive options considered by the club, such as Ben White. However, the 19-year-old is still 'expected' to join Barcelona despite the champions' interest, as per the report.

Leo Messi prefers PSG move over Manchester City

Barcelona skipper Leo Messi's future has been a topic of much debate ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. The Argentine's contract is set to come to an end at the end of the season and is yet to renew his deal with the club. While Manchester City came close to luring him away from the Nou Camp last summer, it now appears that PSG are in pole position to land his services as per widespread reports.

634 - Lionel Messi has scored 634 goals for @FCBarcelona

in all competitions. Since 2008/09, he has scored 30+ goals in each of his 12 campaigns, being the 2011/12 his most productive season (73 goals). Feeling#Messi #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/qOWUlcPk7s — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 4, 2020

In fact, Robin Bairner of Football Transfers went so far as to claim that the club's stores in Paris have been told to "brace themselves for an influx of business based around shirt sales for the Argentina star," as per the report. His former Barcelona teammate Neymar also made a public plea for Messi to join PSG, saying that he wants to line up next to the Argentine next year. It appears that a move to the French capital is imminent should Messi fail to agree on a new deal at Barcelona.

Ivan Rakitic hopes Messi can stay at Barcelona for 'many more years'

Rakitic and Messi

Former Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic hopes that Leo Messi remains at the club for 'many more years'. As mentioned above, Messi looks almost certain to depart from the club to reunite with his ex-Barcelona teammate Neymar Jr. in Paris, but Rakitic hopes that the 33-year-old extends his stay in LaLiga Santander.

Speaking on Messi, Rakitic said;

"I hope that he [Lionel Messi] has a lot of years left and that he decides what is best for him and for FC Barcelona. I had six amazing years playing with him at FC Barcelona and it’s really amazing to have played with him and been on the same team, so hopefully he can stay many more years at FC Barcelona."

269 - Ivan Rakitić has played 269 games for Barcelona in all competitions (35 goals and 35 assists), more than any other player since his arrival at the club. Jeep. pic.twitter.com/uRxNRi1M0f — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 27, 2019

Rakitic had an immensely successful spell at Barcelona and helped them win a European treble under Luis Enrique. The Croat left the Nou Camp to return to his former club, Sevilla, last summer.

