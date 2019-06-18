×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona News: Suarez thrilled at the possibility of playing alongside Neymar again

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
228   //    18 Jun 2019, 14:36 IST

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final
Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final

What’s the story?

Luis Suarez is thrilled about the prospect of possibly playing alongside Neymar once again at Barcelona, with the Uruguay international labelling the Paris Saint-Germain star as the second-best player in the world behind Lionel Messi.

In case you didn’t know…

Suarez, who scored once during Uruguay's emphatic 4-0 win over Ecuador in their Copa America opener, looked a lot more sharper and fitter after undergoing a knee surgery.

On the other hand, Neymar, who has been ruled out of the Copa America with an ankle injury, has been linked with a possible return to Barcelona this summer. It has been claimed that the Catalan giants are working on a cash plus player deal to sign Neymar for the second time.

Neymar, who was supremely successful during his four-year spell at Barcelona between 2013 and 2017, formed devastating strike partnerships with Messi and Suarez. The Brazilian, who won the treble with Barcelona in the 2014-15 season, netted 105 times in just 186 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to RAC1, Suarez explained that he would love to play alongside Neymar again at Barcelona.

"I was privileged to fulfil one of the best years of my life as a football player at Barcelona next to the best in the world, Messi, and the second-best in the world, Neymar.
"For me, it was one of the best moments I've ever lived, won the treble.
"Who would not want to enjoy players like Ney?
"But he belongs to PSG and these are things that are always talked about during the market."

What’s next?

Neymar, who struggled with injuries in the 2018-19 season, managed just 28 appearances in all competitions for PSG, netting 23 times.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Luis Suarez Neymar Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News PSG Transfer News
Advertisement
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants close to signing Neymar from PSG
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Barcelona should sign re-sign Neymar from PSG 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: Former star urges club to sign Neymar instead of Antoine Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar could return for Barcelona as both clubs have started talking about the deal
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar tells Messi he wants to return to Barca
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar wants Camp Nou return
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants might use Coutinho’s potential move to PSG to bring back Neymar
RELATED STORY
5 best Neymar performances for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Could Neymar Actually Leave Psg To Re-Join Barcelona This Summer?
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News Round-Up Ft Neymar And Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us