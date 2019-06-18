Barcelona News: Suarez thrilled at the possibility of playing alongside Neymar again

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final

Luis Suarez is thrilled about the prospect of possibly playing alongside Neymar once again at Barcelona, with the Uruguay international labelling the Paris Saint-Germain star as the second-best player in the world behind Lionel Messi.

Suarez, who scored once during Uruguay's emphatic 4-0 win over Ecuador in their Copa America opener, looked a lot more sharper and fitter after undergoing a knee surgery.

On the other hand, Neymar, who has been ruled out of the Copa America with an ankle injury, has been linked with a possible return to Barcelona this summer. It has been claimed that the Catalan giants are working on a cash plus player deal to sign Neymar for the second time.

Neymar, who was supremely successful during his four-year spell at Barcelona between 2013 and 2017, formed devastating strike partnerships with Messi and Suarez. The Brazilian, who won the treble with Barcelona in the 2014-15 season, netted 105 times in just 186 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants.

Speaking to RAC1, Suarez explained that he would love to play alongside Neymar again at Barcelona.

"I was privileged to fulfil one of the best years of my life as a football player at Barcelona next to the best in the world, Messi, and the second-best in the world, Neymar.

"For me, it was one of the best moments I've ever lived, won the treble.

"Who would not want to enjoy players like Ney?

"But he belongs to PSG and these are things that are always talked about during the market."

Neymar, who struggled with injuries in the 2018-19 season, managed just 28 appearances in all competitions for PSG, netting 23 times.