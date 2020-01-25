Barcelona plan loan move for Valencia striker, Brazilian wunderkind on club's radar and more: Barcelona Transfer Roundup, 25th January 2020

Barcelona want Rodrigo on a short-term loan deal.

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Barcelona transfer news and gossip roundup.

In today's edition, we bring you the updates on the latest news and rumours surrounding the Catalans giants, including their planned loan move for Valencia striker Rodrigo, updates on future of Carles Perez and more.

Barcelona eye loan deal for £50 million rated striker

Rodrigo has been on Barcelona's radar for a long time.

Barcelona are planning to sign Valencia striker Rodrigo on loan until the end of the season, but a mandatory obligation to pay the £50 million fee is preventing the club to go all-in for his signature, according to Daily Mail.

Barca have been thrown into the transfer market in search of a striker, ever since Luis Suarez underwent knee surgery and see the Spaniard as an ideal short-term replacement.

Manager Quique Setien praised the 28-year-old in his recent presser before, calling him an extraordinary player. He said:

"Rodrigo? I like all good players, he's an extraordinary footballer, tomorrow he could give us problems and he is a key player for their team."

Homegrown talent Carles Perez close to leaving Barca

Carles Perez is reportedly close to leaving Barcelona in the January transfer window with Serie A side Roma reportedly interested, Mundo Deportivo reports.

As per the report, the clubs are currently negotiating a loan deal which would involve a further option for Roma to sign him on permanent basis and a clause which gives Blaugrana a repurchase option.

It is understood that Perez will cost at least £17 million and is close to an exit after Setien told the 21-year-old that he is not part of his plans.

Barca complete signing of Brazilian right-back Yan Couto

Barcelona have signed promising Brazilian right-back Yan Couto from Coritiba, though the move will only be finalised once the player turns 18 on 3rd June, according to AS.

Couto made a name for himself at the U-17 World Cup in November, which the Brazil national team won.

The club wrapped up a deal for the full-back for around £4.5 million plus add-ons and his signing will help the club strengthen one of their glaring weakness, the right-back position in the coming days.

Dani Olmo signs for RB Leipzig

Barcelona missed out on the signing of Dani Olmo.

Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig have completed the signing of Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Dani Olmo on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Olmo was heavily linked with Barcelona throughout the transfer window, it is the German club that have succeeded in securing his signature.

The club could end up paying in the region of £30 million for Olmo, according to MARCA.

