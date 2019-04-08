×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona Player of the Year: 5 candidates ranked

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
853   //    08 Apr 2019, 21:54 IST

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Semi Final: Second Leg
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Semi Final: Second Leg

What does Bojan Krkic, Javier Mascherano and Sergi Busquets have in common? They have all won the Barcelona Player of the year award. Besides these three, Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Ivan Rakitic and Carlos Puyol have also won the award that was introduced in 2010. The awards are decided by votes from the players and the final winner is selected by a jury.

This season, the Catalans have been in spectacular form once again. Barcelona are 11 points clear at the top of the table with 7 games to go. They are in the final of the Copa del Rey and are in the Quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. They have already won the Supercopa de Espana at the start of the season.

Ernesto Valverde has been able to get his team to fire on all cylinders, but he has been helped by some brilliant performances on the field. Today we bring forward the 5 players who have been phenomenal this season and are the top contenders for the Barcelona player of the year award.

#5 Ivan Rakitic


Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

The reigning Barcelona player of the year stole the show in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and was instrumental as his country reached the finals. Even though Rakitic ended on the losing side, he gave a fine account of himself. The Croatian carried that good form into the new season and has been stellar for his club so far.

Rakitic has 46 appearances for Barcelona this season; only seven of those have been from the bench. On the field, the Croatian is a mixture of poise and steel. He can defend, track back and win the ball. Even though he is basically a central midfielder, Rakitic is equally comfortable on a defensive role.

On the other hand, the Croatian also plays a vital role going forward. Rakitic is a technically gifted footballer and one of the best passers of the ball in the world. The Croatian also makes late runs into the box and is nifty in front of goal too. Who can forget his goal against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu?

This season, Rakitic has already scored five goals from midfield and has also registered six assists. He is one of the most valuable hands of Ernesto Valverde and is definitely a contender for the Barcelona player of the year.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Greatest Footballers of All Time Football Top 5/Top 10 Ernesto Valverde
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Barcelona: 3 reasons why Suarez is as important as Messi for the Blaugrana
RELATED STORY
5 Barcelona superstars who will be highly influential during the decisive stages of the campaign
RELATED STORY
5 things Barcelona must keep in mind while rotating their squad during February 
RELATED STORY
'I'd have preferred a Real Madrid player, but Messi deserves to break my record' - former Real Madrid star heaps praise on the Barcelona talisman
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the La Liga Golden Boot - February 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons that show Ronaldo and Messi are the best
RELATED STORY
The 10 most valuable players in LaLiga
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records Cristiano Ronaldo will never break 
RELATED STORY
Reports: FC Barcelona keen on signing former Real Madrid forward
RELATED STORY
3 players Barcelona need to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us