Barcelona pushing hard to sign 29-year-old star, Manchester City set to sign striker and more: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive

The last week of the transfer market is here and many big moves can happen very soon. Let us draw our attention to the movements of Barcelona. Barça want to try and buy a new fullback immediately, without forgetting that Ajax's right-back Noussair Mazraoui is still on their list for the summer.

Barcelona are interested in bringing in Nicolas Tagliafico immediately, the left back of Ajax who has not played regularly as a starter this season. Barcelona have enquired about him with his agents and his club. Ajax want a permanent move while Barça are only interested in a loan until the end of the current season.

Nicolas Tagliafico pushing for Barcelona move

Tagliafico is pressing Ajax to receive the green light and leave the club immediately. His contract is currently expiring in June 2023 and there is no intention to renew the agreement because Tagliafico is not currently in Erik ten Hag's plans.

Ajax are still not accepting loan move. But Tagliafico will push again: he only wants Barça.



The player hopes to be able to go to Barcelona immediately. It is his only will and he has made it clear to the club's managers. Now Ajax will have to give an answer. The negotiations are not easy but the player hopes that the promise to free him will be respected. Barcelona is Tagliafico's only choice and it is a very strong and clear decision. This is why the Argentine will push to wear the Blaugrana shirt.

Manchester City set to complete deal for Julian Alvarez

This week Manchester City will be working to complete a deal with River Plate for Julian Alvarez. The Argentine striker is one of the best talents in the world, but Pep Guardiola and the club board have decided not to immediately bring Julian to the first team at Manchester City.

The agreement with River Plate still has some details to be completed. The proposal worth around €18 million is on the table. Many clubs have enquired about Alvarez in recent months. Manchester United have had the opportunity to buy him but have preferred to turn down this chance. The Cityzens are now ready to take advantage of it.

Bonuses, taxes and payment terms are still to be resolved. River Plate would like to keep Julian Alvarez on loan until the end of the current season. An official answer will soon come from Manchester City, who want to sign this talent for the future.

Tottenham confident of completing a move for Adama Traore

It will also be a decisive week for Adama Traoré. Tottenham are very confident that they will be able to complete the agreement with Wolves in the next few hours. Negotiations are proceeding after an initial €15 million opening bid was refused.

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has been insisting for weeks that he wants to keep Traore until June, but the chances are very low indeed. Antonio Conte wants the Spaniard as a winger for his system and Tottenham are continuing to negotiate to complete the deal.

Meanwhile, Spurs are also working on some exits. The negotiation for Tanguy Ndombele at Paris Saint-Germain continues. Antonio Conte has now decided to exclude him from the project until the end of the transfer market. PSG also like the midfielder because he is French and is useful for the Ligue 1 homegrown quota.

Tottenham require wages to be paid at 100% until the end of the season. PSG are in negotiations with Ndombele's agents to find a solution. Dele Alli could also leave Tottenham in January. It is a very serious possibility since Antonio Conte did not include him in the squad that challenged Chelsea. There is a lot of interest in the Premier League for the midfielder.

Arsenal trying hard to complete the signing of Dusan Vlahovic in January

Finally, a name to be monitored until the last day will still be Dusan Vlahovic. The absence of Vlahovic in the Fiorentina squad that played over the weekend in Cagliari is probably due to Covid (there is no official confirmation but the club has announced two players who have tested positive).

Arsenal have been trying since October to convince Dusan because Fiorentina are open to negotiations to sell the Serbian striker immediately. The problem is not between clubs, but with Vlahovic and his agent who so far have not given answers about a move as early as January, making it clear that a departure in the summer is more likely.

Juventus are also certainly interested in signing him this summer and the race for Vlahovic is very open. For this reason Arsenal have tried in every way to complete the deal in January. Never rule out surprises in the last week, even though it is a very complicated negotiation. Vlahovic will certainly be one of the names to be monitored until the end.

