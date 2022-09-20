Barcelona reignite interest in Brazilian defender: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to continue their pursuit of AS Monaco right-back Vanderson after failing to sign him in this summer's transfer window.

The Blaugrana were linked with a plethora of right-backs this summer, including Vanderson, and ultimately ended up signing Hector Bellerin on a free transfer from Arsenal.

But the Spain international has signed just a one-year contract with the Catalan giants. Barcelona will thus once again have to enter the market to sign a replacement next summer.

According to Spanish publication SPORT (via Forbes), Xavi Hernandez's side have reignited their interest in Monaco's Vanderson, who is set to leave the club next summer.

The Brazilian joined the Ligue 1 side from Gremio in the winter window earlier this year. He has since played 33 matches for the club, scoring two and assisting three goals as well.

He stands out as an attacking threat and is a strong presence in the defense as well. Vanderson is equally adept at playing as a wing-back, which adds to his value.

At just 21 years old, he also has age on his side. Even if Barcelona decide to renew Bellerin's contract should he impress, they will still need a back-up for the former Arsenal star.

Sergi Roberto is another right-back option for Xavi but his contract expires next year as well.

Monaco's asking price for Vanderson forced Barcelona to look elsewhere - Reports

Barcelona made an enquiry for Vanderson this summer but were put off by Monaco's asking price. The Ligue 1 side quoted a sum of €60 million for the Brazilian, as per the aforementioned report, which was deemed too high by the Spanish club.

With the La Liga giants investing heavily in other departments, they preferred signing Bellerin on a free rather than splashing €60 million on Vanderson. However, they are now back for him and are expected to make a move next summer.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz (VANDERSON): Barcelona like Vanderson's (RB) profile a lot, especially his offensive characteristics. They tried to sign him in the summer but Monaco asked for €60m. This will be his last season at Monaco. PL clubs are also interested.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in the Brazilian defender.

