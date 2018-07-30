Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Barcelona's predicted XI for the 2018/19 season

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
30 Jul 2018

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga
Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga

It would be safe to say that the 2017/18 season was a roller-coaster ride for FC Barcelona. Honestly speaking, very few pundits expected them to achieve the success they managed to pull off last season owing to various reasons.

Neymar's controversial transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, the menacing rise of the club's arch-rivals - Real Madrid, and the arrival of a new manager had created a lot of uncertainty at the commencement of the season. Nevertheless, much to everyone's surprise, La Blaugrana went on to clinch the La Liga and Copa Del Rey title in a glorious fashion.

Since then, Barcelona have undergone a massive turnaround in the ongoing transfer window. Andres Iniesta has bidden adieu to his 18-year stint at Camp Nou, Paulinho has been loaned out to his former club, Guangzhou Evergrande and Gerard Deulofeu has also been jettisoned to Watford.

On the bright side, however, the club has welcomed the likes of Arthur Melo, Clement Lenglet and Malcom.

Consequently, the serious changes made in the club's roster have made the upcoming season all the more intriguing for Barcelona fans.

On that note, let us take a look at the most likely starting XI the Catalan giants will field in the 2018/19 season.

Note: The lineup will feature a 4-2-3-1 formation for the same.

Also Read: Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for the 2018/19 season

Goalkeeper

Marc-André ter Stegen

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Marc-André
ter
Stegen

The 2017/18 season was a career-defining one for the German goalkeeper as he merchandised himself as one of the most consistent shot-stoppers in Europe. In the entirety of the season, he kept 24 clean sheets across all competitions.

As a result, he has cemented his place as the first-choice player between the sticks, ahead of the Netherland's Jasper Cillessen, who is reportedly seeking a move away from the club in view of the dearth of game time.

Also Read: 4 players who should leave Barcelona to progress in their careers




Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
