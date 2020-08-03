Reports: Barcelona's XI for Champions League clash with Napoli revealed by papers

According to the Sport, Barcelona manager Quique Setien will go with a 3-5-2 against Napoli for their Champions League Round of the 16 Second leg, at Camp Nou.

Sport's lineup include Marc-André ter Stegen in goal, Gerard Piqué, Clément Lenglet and Nélson Semedo in a back three, Riqui Puig, Ivan Rakitić and Frenkie de Jong in a midfield 3, with Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto as wingbacks, and finally, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to lead the line.

On the other hand, Mundo Deportivo reckons Setien will go with a 4-3-3 formation with Gerard Piqué and Clément Lenglet as the centre-back pairing, Nélson Semedo and Jordi Alba as full-backs, a midfield three of Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong and Ivan Rakitić, and a front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona hoping to progess in the Champions League clash against Napoli

Barcelona earned a hard-fought draw against Napoli in the Champions League first leg after coming from behind with a well-worked Antoine Griezmann header. Napoli who kept Messi and co quiet for most of the game took the lead with a curler from outside the box from Dries Mertens.

Gattuso summed up the game perfectly for the Italians,

"I think they barely grazed us tonight, they hardly had a single shot on goal. They could've been there all night and not scored, but we conceded after one single error. They didn't hurt us, it barely tickled."

Quique Setien FC Barcelona coach greets Gennaro Gattuso SSC Napoli coach

The Naples side will come to Camp Nou with a similar game plan for the Champions League second leg clash, having lost two and won three of their last five games in the Serie A. Barcelona, on the other hand, will come into the game having won four of the last five.

❝INTERVIEW❞ | @clement_lenglet talks about facing @dries_mertens14 in #BarçaNapoli: “I’ll have to be very careful ... he’s a high quality striker.” pic.twitter.com/ouYfyUveUo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 3, 2020

However, in their last game at the Camp Nou, the Blaugrana lost to a 10-man Osasuna and surrendered the League to Real Madrid. At the aftermath of the game, Lionel Messi said,

"If we want to win the Champions League, we have to change a lot. If we continue like this, we will lose the game against Napoli".

Barcelona will be without Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal, who are suspended for the game. However, Setien will be hoping the French pair of Lenglet and Griezmann will be fit in time for the huge Champions League clash.