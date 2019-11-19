Barcelona send a technical team headed by Director of Football Eric Abidal to scout Bruno Petkovic

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Nov 2019, 05:13 IST SHARE

Bruno Petkovic scored the third goal for Croatia during their European Qualifier against Slovakia

A Barcelona technical team headed by Director of Football and club legend Eric Abidal was reportedly seen during Croatia's European qualifiers against Slovakia on Sunday, according to Croatian media outlet TPortal (via Diario AS).

The Blaugrana have been preparing themselves for the post Luis Suarez era, with the Uruguayan striker just two months short of 33. The Catalan giants are reportedly pursuing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as the primary target, but Inter Milan are unlikely to give up their prized asset easily since the Argentine plays a pivotal role in Antonio Conte's system.

Lautaro Martinez playing for Inter Milan

Given the circumstances, Barcelona are reportedly eyeing Petkovic, the 25-year-old striker playing for Dinamo Zagreb, as a possible replacement for Suarez. Martinez will likely remain the primary target, but the management would have realized they need a back-up plan too.

Petkovic has been impressive for the Croatian side since moving from Bologna last season. The striker has already netted eight goals from 22 appearances in all competitions for the Croatian giants.

Luis Suarez's age is compelling Barcelona to start looking for possible replacements

Petkovic has been equally good for his national side, having scored four goals in seven games for Croatia. The striker was on the score-sheet for Croatia during their last match against Slovakia, where he netted the third and final goal to give a 3-1 victory for the hosts.

Playing for a club as big as Barcelona will be a significant step up for Petkovic, so the Blaugrana are likely approaching this move with caution. That said, the presence of Abidal among the scouting party suggests they are serious about getting a move on with their planning, and that could be good news for Petkovic.