Reports: Barcelona set to make stunning cash + player bid for Premier League superstar

Barcelona are not holding back in the transfer market!

Ernesto Valverde is determined to sign Philippe Coutinho

What's the story?

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho and now latest reports in the Express claim that the Spanish giants are ready to make a stunning cash + Rafinha bid for the Brazilian superstar. Liverpool are keen to hold on to their star man, but Barcelona are ready to test their resolve with this improved offer.

The Blaugrana have already had a £72 million bid rejected by Liverpool, but the Merseyside giants face a battle to keep their 25-year-old Superstar as Barcelona have made him their number 1 target and are ready to spend a world record £100 million on the talented playmaker.

Hope Liverpool do the right thing and let Coutinho join Barca so he doesn't have to go on strike, he deserves a move to a club like that ? — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) July 23, 2017

Though Premier League legend Matt Le Tissier feels Liverpool should allow Coutinho to leave, Jurgen Klopp has made it more than clear that the club intends to hold on to their prized asset for at least another season.

In case you didn't know...

Future Barcelona superstar?

While the rumours about Coutinho's move to Barcelona refuse to die down, Klopp has time and again played down rumours of his exit from Merseyside. In fact, after winning the Premier League Asia Cup, Klopp speaking to Sky Sports said:

"I know that he feels completely more than fine and comfortable. He loves the club and the city. He's a key player for us. He feels more than fine in Liverpool."

However, we have seen stranger things happen in the transfer market and the addition of Rafinha to the deal could well swing the tide in Barcelona's favour.

Also read: Most expensive XI in world football at the moment

The heart of the matter

Coutinho has established himself as one of the world's best playmakers and his style of play seems ideally suited to Barcelona. A move to Camp Nou will also see him reunited with former Liverpool team-mate Luis Suarez though Jurgen Klopp will definitely not be keen on seeing another star leave and join the Catalan giants.

Also, Barcelona are keen to add some star quality to their midfield. With Andres Iniesta on the wrong side of 30 and Denis Suarez not living upto expectations, Barcelona are ready to pull out all the stops and offer cash + Rafinha to sign Coutinho.

Also read: 10 best midfielders in world football at the moment

Video

No wonder Barcelona want Coutinho. Boy is he talented!

Author's take

While Coutinho will undoubtedly be an ideal fit for the Barcelona squad, the transfer looks unlikely to happen as Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are determined to hold on to their star player.

Even a stunning cash + player bid for the Brazilian might not be enough for Barcelona although they are certainly prepared to test Liverpool's resolve with a series of high profile bids.

Also read: 5 Liverpool players who could surprise you this season