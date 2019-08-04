×
Barcelona set to sign Neymar with 'Plan B', Real Madrid's interest in Van de Beek confirmed as Solskjaer confirms Pogba stance and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.38K   //    04 Aug 2019, 19:05 IST

All set for a return
All set for a return


Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The transfer window trudges on as excitement builds. Teams like Barcelona, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal and several others are far from being done and as such, we expect quite a few major deals to go over the line in the next few weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 22 July 2019.

Barcelona to pull Neymar out of his misery with a one-year loan deal

Neymar Jr.'s situation at Paris Saint-Germain seems to be growing worse by the day. The Brazilian didn't look very happy or excited as Paris Saint-Germain lifted the Trophee des Championes after defeating Rennes 2-1 thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria.

Now as per the latest reports, the Brazilian might just finally get his wish before the transfer window is over. Barcelona have been struggling to convince Paris Saint-Germain to accept a cash + player deal as they're short on funds after splurging heavily on Antoine Griezmann.

The latest reports claim that Barcelona and PSG are working on a loan deal to bring Neymar to the Camp Nou. If the deal goes over the line, Barcelona will sign their former player on a one-year loan deal with no purchase option.

If PSG agree to a loan deal, Barcelona hope to make advancements in negotiations over the course of the next year. The Catalans will also be able to break the bank next summer once the loan deal runs out and thus work out the deal in a manner that benefits all parties involved.

PSG are reportedly open to the idea as the Neymar situation looks destined to grow uglier with each day. It is clear as day that the Brazilian does not want to kick on in Ligue 1. Neymar is reportedly sold on the idea of signing for Barcelona on a loan deal. In fact, he seems willing to pretty much anything to force a move to the Camp Nou.

Tags:
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Paul Pogba Neymar Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
