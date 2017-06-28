Reports: Barcelona make shock bid for Premier League star

This move from Barcelona surprised quite a few people

Barcelona manager Valverde is desperate to strengthen the right-back spot

Barcelona are determined to sign a right-back and now latest reports from The Sun claim that the Blaugrana have made a shock £15 million bid for Southampton star Cedric Soares. The Portuguese right-back has long been on Barcelona's radar for quite a while and with a deal for Arsenal star Hector Bellerin looking complicated, Valverde has greenlighted the move for the Southampton star.

Cedric Soares has been in good form for the Saints and Valverde believes that the 25-year-old right-back will bring some much-needed solidity to the Barcelona back-line.

Barcelona’s primary target has been Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin, but Arsenal are insistent on holding to their star man. With Valverde not too confident about Aleix Vidal and Sergi Roberto filling in at the right-back position, Blaugrana have now made Soares their primary defensive target.

Already a Portugal international, Soares has won the European Championships with the national team and he could add the Confederations Cup title as well. Cedric is experienced at the very top level and could settle in quickly at Camp Nou.

Barcelona are determined to make some big money signings this summer and strengthen their squad. Technical director Robert Fernandez has promised a few big names to Valverde but completing the deals has proved difficult for the Spanish giants.

Moves for Bellerin and Verratti seem to have hit a snag while Ousmane Dembele could still end up rejecting a move to Barcelona. The Blaugrana are desperate to get some players and Cedric could prove to be a solid if not a spectacular addition to the squad.

Calm and composed on the ball, Cedric is equally good both in offence and defence and he could provide some much-needed cover to the fragile Barcelona back-line.

While Cedric might not be as high profile a name as Hector Bellerin, the Portuguese right-back is definitely a capable player and will provide Valverde with another option at right-back. The Blaugrana’s lack of depth in that position was brutally exposed after Aleix Vidal’s injury and it makes perfect sense for them to go after a proven international player like Cedric Soares with a bid of £15 million.

The only stumbling block might be the fee as Southampton will want more that £20 million for one of their most consistent performers.

