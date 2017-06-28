Lucas Lima denies Barcelona offer as he weighs up Santos renewal

Santos have reportedly offered Lucas Lima a contract extension that could double his wages and the midfielder says it is his only proposal.

by Omnisport News 28 Jun 2017, 01:24 IST

Lucas Lima is weighing up a contract extension at Santos and denied receiving an offer from Barcelona.

The Brazil international midfielder's existing deal at the Vila Belmiro will expire at the end of December and reports last week claimed he was set to sign a pre-contract agreement with Barca.

However, Lucas Lima will make a decision on whether to renew terms at Santos following an offer that it is claimed will double his salary.

"Santos' proposal is very good, the president [Modesto Roma Junior] has made a great effort for me to stay," he told Globo Esporte.

"I'm going to talk to my family and give an answer to the club that gave me my chance.

"This will be my biggest contract. The financial side weighs in, but it is not the most important thing.

"I want to continue in the Brazilian national team, to win titles, to have the affection of the fans. I'll think about the money, of course, but it's not my first thought.

"I want to solve this soon, but now my focus is on the Copa do Brasil, then we travel to Goiania [to play Atletico Goianiense on Sunday]. I'll leave it to my father."

Lucas Lima denied a report he has told Neymar he will join Barca at the end of the year, insisting he has not received an offer from the Catalan giants.

The 26-year-old revealed he has turned down offers from Crystal Palace and China and will ensure Santos are the first to know about a decision on his future.

Lucas Lima said: "What I spoke to Neymar [about Barcelona] is more from curiosity, but I've had no proposal.

"I want to make clear that when I make my choice, Santos will be the first to know. Santos is the priority.

"I had a proposal from Crystal Palace, a fortune from China, and they were not the teams I was hoping for.

"I know that playing well in Santos I will continue in the Selecao … and that carries a lot of weight."