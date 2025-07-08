Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos admire PSG ace, Endrick not looking to leave, and more - July 8, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday, July 9, at the MetLife Stadium. The LaLiga giants will be eager to get the better of the Ligue 1 champions as they aim to mark a blockbuster start to Xabi Alonso's tenure.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos remain interested in a PSG full-back. Elsewhere, Endrick is not looking to end his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 8, 2025.

Real Madrid admire Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes

Real Madrid have retained their interest in Nuno Mendes, according to MARCA. The LaLiga giants are long-term admirers of the Portuguese left-back, and apparently wanted him in 2020 when he was with Sporting.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately for them, the COVID pandemic ruined their plans. Los Blancos opted against incoming transfers and even negotiated pay cuts for both players and executives.

In the process, their plans to sign Nuno Mendes were overlooked. The Portuguese was lapped up by PSG the following year, initially on loan before the move was made permanent in May 2022.

Mendes has been outstanding for the Parisians so far, prompting Real Madrid to take note. This season, the 23-year-old helped the Parisians complete a historic treble, and is now eyeing the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ad

Mendes has registered six goals and six assists from 51 games across competitions for PSG so far this season. Los Blancos are pleased with his performances, but have made no efforts to prise him away. The Portuguese is under contract until 2029, so securing his signature won't be easy.

Endrick not looking to leave

Endrick's future remains uncertain

Endrick is not planning to leave Real Madrid this year, according to The Athletic. The Brazilian forward arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer with a huge reputation but failed to live up to the billing in his debut campaign.

Ad

Endrick has registered seven goals from 37 games this season, but only eight of them have been starts. With Kylian Mbappe ahead of him in the pecking order for Los Blancos, the 18-year-old has cut a sorry figure at times.

Meanwhile, Gonzalo Garcia's emergence at the FIFA Club World Cup could further complicate matters for Endrick. It was recently suggested that the teenager could be on his way in search of regular football. However, Endrick's camp insist that he won't leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Ad

Los Blancos not eyeing Rodrygo Goes replacement

Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid will not sign a replacement for Rodrygo Goes if he leaves this summer, according to journalist Mario Cortegana. The Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been subject to speculation of late.

Ad

Rodrygo was a regular for Los Blancos under former manager Carlo Ancelotti, but has struggled for chances under Xabi Alonso. Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal, Manchester City, and PSG are eyeing the 24-year-old with interest.

The LaLiga giants are open to his exit this summer for a proper fee. However, Real Madrid believe that they are well covered in attack and won't sign a new name if Rodrygo leaves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More