Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos admire PSG ace, Endrick not looking to leave, and more - July 8, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday, July 9, at the MetLife Stadium. The LaLiga giants will be eager to get the better of the Ligue 1 champions as they aim to mark a blockbuster start to Xabi Alonso's tenure.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos remain interested in a PSG full-back. Elsewhere, Endrick is not looking to end his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 8, 2025.
Real Madrid admire Nuno Mendes
Real Madrid have retained their interest in Nuno Mendes, according to MARCA. The LaLiga giants are long-term admirers of the Portuguese left-back, and apparently wanted him in 2020 when he was with Sporting.
Unfortunately for them, the COVID pandemic ruined their plans. Los Blancos opted against incoming transfers and even negotiated pay cuts for both players and executives.
In the process, their plans to sign Nuno Mendes were overlooked. The Portuguese was lapped up by PSG the following year, initially on loan before the move was made permanent in May 2022.
Mendes has been outstanding for the Parisians so far, prompting Real Madrid to take note. This season, the 23-year-old helped the Parisians complete a historic treble, and is now eyeing the FIFA Club World Cup.
Mendes has registered six goals and six assists from 51 games across competitions for PSG so far this season. Los Blancos are pleased with his performances, but have made no efforts to prise him away. The Portuguese is under contract until 2029, so securing his signature won't be easy.
Endrick not looking to leave
Endrick is not planning to leave Real Madrid this year, according to The Athletic. The Brazilian forward arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer with a huge reputation but failed to live up to the billing in his debut campaign.
Endrick has registered seven goals from 37 games this season, but only eight of them have been starts. With Kylian Mbappe ahead of him in the pecking order for Los Blancos, the 18-year-old has cut a sorry figure at times.
Meanwhile, Gonzalo Garcia's emergence at the FIFA Club World Cup could further complicate matters for Endrick. It was recently suggested that the teenager could be on his way in search of regular football. However, Endrick's camp insist that he won't leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.
Los Blancos not eyeing Rodrygo Goes replacement
Real Madrid will not sign a replacement for Rodrygo Goes if he leaves this summer, according to journalist Mario Cortegana. The Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been subject to speculation of late.
Rodrygo was a regular for Los Blancos under former manager Carlo Ancelotti, but has struggled for chances under Xabi Alonso. Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal, Manchester City, and PSG are eyeing the 24-year-old with interest.
The LaLiga giants are open to his exit this summer for a proper fee. However, Real Madrid believe that they are well covered in attack and won't sign a new name if Rodrygo leaves.