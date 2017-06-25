Barcelona star confirms he's staying

Denis Suarez could be a key player in Ernesto Valverde's first season at Barcelona.

by Somesh Kolluru News 25 Jun 2017, 12:55 IST

Valverde will be glad to hear this news

What’s the story?

Barcelona and Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez has confirmed that he is staying at the club, despite the speculation of uncertainty about his future.

After the Under-21 playoff match against Serbia, which the Spaniards won thanks to Suarez’s goal, he told Marca, ”I am 100 percent staying at Barcelona for next year.

“Nobody will drag me away from there as my motivation to succeed there is at the maximum, with this being an important season. I will fight for my place, but anyone else who arrives will be welcomed.”

Also read: Reports: Barcelona favourites to sign Juventus winger

On being asked about how he could get enough minutes and his hopes for the new season, he hoped that things change under new manager Ernesto Valverde and he gets to play at his full potential.

In case you didn’t know...

Denis Suarez

Denis Suarez joined Manchester City as a teenager in 2011 but he failed to make any impact as he couldn’t even register one league appearance for the senior team. After two years, he was bought by Barcelona B for an undisclosed fee where he gained enough playtime. Later, he was loaned to Sevilla for a season, where he impressed the Spanish audience.

He career took a step in the right direction when Villarreal signed him from Barca for around €4 million in 2015, with a buy-back clause. He played almost every match for the Yellow Submarine, which got him a homecoming as the Blaugrana exercised their buy-back clause last summer.

But the homecoming wasn’t the best one as he managed to start only 12 league games. With the likes of Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets making the starting lineup almost every time, he couldn’t play his natural game this past season.

The heart of the matter

A disappointing season for Suarez didn’t lower his morale as he seemed confident ahead of the new season.

But, right now, the 23-year-old’s attention is on the U-21 European Championship semi-finals. He was really impressed with his team’s performance against the Serbian youth team and was looking forward to the next fixture.

The Spanish side could either face the runner-up of Group A or the winner of Group C in the semis.

Video

Author’s take

A very talented and promising youngster, Denis Suarez seems determined to fight for his spot in the star-studded squad of Barcelona. He wants to try his best to live up to his tag of being Iniesta’s successor.