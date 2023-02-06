Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong's girlfriend trolls Manchester United fans with hilarious response after transfer query

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong's girlfriend has poked fun at Manchester United fans queries over a potential transfer. The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout last summer.

His partner Mikky Kiemeney was asked by a Red Devils supporter on Instagram when De Jong would be heading to the Premier League club. She hilariously responded:

"23.2 I guess."

Kiemeney has sarcastically alluded to the fact that Barcelona travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League Playoff on that date. Before that, the European heavyweights meet in the first leg at the Nou Camp on Thursday (February 16).

De Jong was the Red Devils' top transfer target last summer, with Erik ten Hag eager to reunite with his former Ajax midfielder. Reports claimed that both clubs agreed to an €85 million deal. However, the Dutch playmaker insisted that he wanted to remain with the Blaugrana. He told ESPN:

“I prefer to stay at Barça. I said this before, Barcelona is the club of my dreams”

He has made 25 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing an assist. The Dutchman can expect to square off against his former manager when the two sides battle in the Europa League.

Barcelona and Manchester United set to be without key players for Europa League Playoff clash

Sergio Busquets could miss the encounter with the Red Devils.

Barcelona have suffered two injuries to two key members of their squad. Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Busquets are both set to miss the first-leg encounter at the Nou Camp.

Dembele suffered a hamstring injury in the side's 1-0 win over Girona on January 28. The French attacker is expected to be out of action until around March. Meanwhile, Busquets fell to the floor after spraining his ligament ankle in Barca's 3-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday (February 6). According to Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti, the veteran midfielder will miss the Europa League tie against the Red Devils.

Manchester United have also been hit by a major injury blow, with Christian Eriksen ruled out until at least late April. The Danish midfielder sustained a knee injury in the side's 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup on January 28. Fortunately for Ten Hag's side they secured the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer as his direct replacement on transfer deadline day.

Both sides will be eager to have no more injuries occur before they meet. Barcelona face Villarreal on Sunday (February 12), while Manchester United have two games against Leeds United on Wednesday (February 8) and Sunday (February 12).

