Barcelona step up pursuit of Arsenal target with improved 3-year offer - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Arsenal-target and Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan.

According to the Athletic, they have improved their initial proposal and offered a three-year-long deal to the 32-year-old. His contract expires in a fortnight, after which he could leave as a free agent.

Manchester City are trying hard to extend Gundogan's contract, even more so after his displays in the treble-winning 2022-23 season. The Germany international registered 11 goals and seven assists in 51 games across competitions.

Marca (h/t Football.London) has linked Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain alongside Barcelona with Gundogan. However, it seems the Blaugrana are giving it their best to bring the Manchester City star to the Camp Nou.

The German was Pep Guardiola's first signing at Manchester City when he arrived in the summer of 2016. Since then, Gundogan has made 304 appearances for them, winning 14 trophies.

Barcelona, meanwhile, would want to bolster their midfield after Sergio Busquets' imminent departure. The 34-year-old has confirmed that he will not renew his contract with Barca, which expires at the end of the month.

Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves are some of the names linked with the club in recent months. Zubimendi, though, has effectively ruled out a move to Barca, as he wants to stay at his current club. Neves, meanwhile, is reportedly not favored by Barca manager Xavi Hernandez.

Former Barcelona star recalls leaving Arsenal because of his wife

Emmanuel Petit said in a recent interview that his wife was the major reason behind his move from Arsenal to Barcelona in the summer of 2000.

The French midfielder arrived at Highbury in July 1997 from AS Monaco and thrived under Arsene Wenger, making 115 appearances and winning four trophies. He packed his bags at the end of the 1999-2000 season to join Barca for €15 million.

Recalling his decision to leave the Gunners, Petit told FourFourTwo (via the Daily Star):

"I could feel that Arsene (Wenger) was thinking of selling me. Maybe he wanted to sign other players, and he got it right in the end because they were invincible in the Premier League (2003-04). But the main reason I decided to leave was my wife.

He added:

"Sure, there were sporting reasons – I wanted to win the Champions League – but my wife was tired of the rain and wanted to live in the sun, so I listened to her. If I have any advice for players now, it’s: ‘Don’t let your wife decide where you go."

Petit's marriage with French actress Agathe de La Fontaine ended in divorce in 2002 - the year following his move from Barcelona to Chelsea.

