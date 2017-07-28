Reports: Barcelona target Chelsea superstar as replacement for Neymar

What's the story?

Barcelona superstar Neymar has been increasingly linked with a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in this transfer window. According to reports, the Parisian outfit are ready to trigger his release clause and a move for the Brazilian could well happen this transfer window. While a superstar of Neymar's calibre is extremely hard to replace, Barcelona are now reportedly lining up a shock move for Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard.

According to reports in Radio Marca via 101GreatGoals, Barcelona's technical director Robert Fernandez has earmarked the Belgian superstar as an ideal replacement for the Brazilian. Hazard has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid and this development would certainly come as a shock to most of the football fans around the world.

#NoticiaRadioMARCA Eden Hazard gusta mucho Robert Fernández y es una posibilidad de fichaje en el caso de que Neymar abandone el Barça pic.twitter.com/GuwdiIxx2Y — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) July 27, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Talks of Neymar going to PSG have not died down and the player himself has refused to comment on the situation. Should Neymar indeed leave Camp Nou, Valverde will desperate to fill the huge void and Hazard is one of the few players in the world who could be a suitable replacement for the Brazilian superstar.

Spanish media have also talked up a bid for Liverpool superstar Phillipe Coutinho, but with Jurgen Klopp refusing to budge and with no release clause in Coutinho's contract, Barcelona might well be forced to look in other places.

However, a move for Hazard still seems very unlikely as only a fee similar to Neymar's release clause of 222 million will even make Chelsea consider the possibility of selling their prized asset.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona have had a very quiet and frustrating transfer window with Nelson Semedo being the only marquee signing so far. With the future of Neymar uncertain, the Catalan giants are under pressure to make a huge statement in this transfer window and the signing of Hazard would do exactly that.

Also, Hazard would be a direct replacement for Neymar as the Belgian is capable of playing on the left wing and his dribbling skills and speed are comparable to that of Neymar. However, Antonio Conte will not be willing to let go off Hazard so easily and with Real Madrid also reportedly interested, Barcelona will face an uphill task to complete this signing in the present transfer window.

Video

The best possible replacement for Neymar? Well, this video would certainly suggest so.

Author's take

In an ideal world, should Neymar leave, Hazard would be the perfect signing for Barcelona. However, with Real Madrid also linked and Chelsea under no pressure to sell their star man, this move looks highly unlikely to be completed in this transfer window.

