Barcelona third in UEFA Club Coefficients, only one Premier League club in top 10

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona make up the top 3 clubs in Europe

Who is no.1?

Introduced in 1979, the UEFA Club Coefficients are a method of ranking done by Europe’s football association and are determined by the results of clubs in the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League over the previous five seasons, as well as by the coefficient of the clubs' association. The club coefficient is the sum of the points earned by the club over the five seasons plus (20% of the) club's association coefficient.

This is how the points scoring system works –

- The clubs receive two points for a win, one point for a draw, and no points for a defeat in games of the main stages of the Champions League and the Europa League.

- Results determined after extra-time are included in this method, however, results determined after penalty shoot-outs are not (the result is considered a draw).

You may be wondering what the purpose of the ranking is – It is used by UEFA to determine a club's seeding in club competition draws, including the preliminary and first rounds of the Champions League, and the preliminary, first and second rounds of the Europa League.

While earlier, UEFA used to ensure that strong teams did not meet in the first two rounds of the continental competition, certain changes in the rules were enforced in August last year. These included –

- Clubs will be judged on their own record. The country share of individual club coefficients will be eliminated, except when a club's coefficient is lower than 20% of their country's coefficient.

- Historical results will be considered, using a weighted system that awards points for previous Champions League and Europa League titles.

This is the ranking as of March 2017:

2017 2016 Club Name Total Points 1 1 Real Madrid 166.371 2 2 Bayern Munich 154.842 3 3 Barcelona 150.371 4 4 Atletico Madrid 136.371 5 9 Juventus 131.366 6 7 Paris Saint-Germain 125.999 7 8 Borussia Dortmund 124.842 8 14 Sevilla 112.371 9 6 Benfica 111.866 10 5 Chelsea 105.878 11 10 Arsenal 104.878 12 11 Manchester City 99.878 13 16 Porto 98.866 14 13 Schalke 04 94.842 15 18 Bayer Leverkusen 90.842 16 17 Napoli 88.366 17 21 Shakhtar Donetsk 87.526 18 15 Zenit St. Petersburg 87.106 19 20 Manchester United 84.878 20 23 Tottenham Hotspur 76.878 21 12 Valencia 75.371 22 19 Basel 74.415 23 34 Fiorentina 68.366 24 26 Dynamo Kyiv 67.526 25 24 Olympiacos 64.580

The top four are unchanged, as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid remain atop the pile. Meanwhile, what’s really surprising is how poorly the Premier League have fared in recent years.

In fact, the last time a Premier League club topped the charts was way back in 2011 when Manchester United were top dogs. The past three years it’s been Real Madrid, and the other two, Barcelona. Since the inception of the rankings in 1979, Madrid have topped the rankings 12 times while Juventus and Barcelona are joint second with 7.