Barcelona Transfer News: Ajax defender makes confession about his future

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has opened up about the speculations of a possible move away from Amsterdam.

The 19-year-old phenom spoke to the Ajax faithful on Instagram on Sunday and confessed that he doesn’t have “any idea” about his future.

In case you didn’t know….

De Ligt has become one of the hottest properties in world football right now. The current Golden Boy winner is on the wishlist of many European giants including Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The Dutch prodigy has been a key cog in Ajax’s unbelievable run in the Champions League this season.

It was his towering match-winning header against Juventus in Turin, which knocked the mighty Old Lady out of the Champions League and helped Ajax to secure their first semifinal berth since 1996-97 season.

However, De Ligt has been heavily linked to the Catalan giants over the last few months, especially after Barcelona announced the signing of his compatriot and close friend Frenkie de Jong. Recently, a reliable Catalan media outlet even claimed that Barcelona might announce the signing of De Ligt on the 1st of June.

The heart of the matter…

According to a Catalan based daily, SPORT, Matthijs de Ligt interacted with some Ajax fans on Instagram and answered some interesting questions regarding his future.

“I don’t think that they will send me for more money than Frenkie (De Jong). Normally they pay more for a midfielder,” De Ligt replied about his future.

“But I don’t have any idea, that’s up to Ajax, I don’t decide it. Frenkie went for a fair amount and we’ll see,” he added.

When asked about his possible destination, De Ligt was gave nothing away in his reply.

“I haven’t chosen yet, so I have no idea, I’m only focused on the end of the season.”

What’s Next?

It still remains to be seen, whether De Ligt will follow the path of his colleague and wear the famous Blaugrana shirt from next season.

Meanwhile, De Ligt and Ajax will face Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal tie in North London on 30th of April.