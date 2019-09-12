Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana director insists the club will do what they can to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou

Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

Barcelona director Javier Bordas has declared that the Catalan giants will do everything they can to bring Neymar Jr back to the Camp Nou, adding that the Brazilian's case is a "special one".

In case you didn't know...

Neymar was strongly linked with a move back to Barcelona over the summer as he was reportedly desperate to leave Paris Saint-Germain two years after he left the Spanish champions for the Ligue 1 club in a world-record €222 million deal.

Ultimately, transfer talks between PSG and Barcelona failed to materialise and Neymar is now forced to stay put at the Parc des Princes at least until January.

While Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has declared that the club would not be making a renewed bid for the Brazil international in the January transfer window, Neymar Sr has claimed that the discussions over the return of his son to the Camp Nou are far from over.

The heart of the matter

Bordas has now contradicted Bartomeu's declaration by stating that Barcelona will do everything they can to secure the services of Neymar.

When asked about the potential move, Bordas said via SPORT,

"Whilst he wants to come here, we'll do all we can to make that happen. We'll see. Anything could happen in football but Neymar is Neymar.

"The Neymar saga is a special case. He's an exceptional player and he wants to join Barça. He hasn't adapted to life in Paris and he made a mistake in going there. He's said so himself."

What's next?

If Neymar does not leave PSG in the January transfer window, he will inevitably be linked with a move to Barcelona again in the next summer window.

The Brazilian is yet to play for the French champions this season, and it remains to be seen if he will feature during their Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg this weekend.