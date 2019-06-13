×
Barcelona Transfer News: Mino Raiola rubbishes claims of him finalising Matthijs de Ligt's move to Paris Saint-Germain

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
104   //    13 Jun 2019, 15:35 IST

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final
Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

What's the story?

Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola has rubbished reports of him finalising a move for his client to Paris Saint-Germain, branding the news "fake."

In case you didn't know...

It is no secret that Ajax star De Ligt is one of the most sought-after players this summer, with several top European clubs linked with a move for him. The Dutch centre-back enjoyed a stellar campaign for both his club and country.

De Ligt led Ajax to the domestic double in the recently concluded 2018-19 season. The Dutch giants also enjoyed an extended run in the UEFA Champions League, reaching the semi-finals of the competition. For the Netherlands, the youngster played a pivotal role as they reached the final of the UEFA Nations League.

After losing 1-0 to Portugal in the final, De Ligt admitted that he is yet to make a decision on his future.

"I will go on vacation now.
"I am going to think about what’s best for me and then I will decide. I think it’s important for a young player to play, that’s the only thing I know."

Owing to his sensational sensational displays, the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Juventus have been linked with signing him this summer.

The heart of the matter

Earlier, it was claimed that PSG were in pole position to sign the youngster. De Ligt's agent, Raiola, was apparently clicked in Paris and it was claimed that he was there to seal his client's move to PSG.

However, Raiola dismissed those reports as "fake." Speaking in an interview with ANSA, Raiola said:

"This is the classic example of fake news. The photograph of me and the French journalist in Paris? He asked me to take a picture together, but I did not know who this gentleman was.
"I have never spoken with him."

What's next?

It still remains to be seen where De Ligt will be playing his football next season.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Matthijs de Ligt Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News PSG Transfer News
