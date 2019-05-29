Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar could return for Barcelona as both clubs have started talking about the deal

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

What is the story?

Barcelona have started conversation to re-sign Neymar from the French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Gerard Romero, a well-known journalist, the Catalan giants are eager to bring back the Brazilian superstar and already began the process of signing him back.

In case you didn’t know…

Neymar left the Barcelona in the summer of 2017 in an €221M worth transfer move to PSG after spending 4 years in the Catalan capital. The hugely gifted Brazilian won 9 trophies during his tenure at the club, including one Champions League title, two La Liga crowns and three Copa del Rey gold medals.

Since Neymar’s departure, Barcelona have spent millions of euros to fill the void the Brazilian left. Barcelona did manage to sign Dembele and Coutinho to replace the flamboyant winger, but it will be fair enough to say that the Catalan giants have failed to replace him at the left wing position.

However, on the flip side of it, Neymar’s graph has only gone downwards since joining the French giants. Neymar have been in the news for all sort reasons in recent past and failed to make the Ballon d’Or podium in the last two years, due to the successive failures in the European stage.

Recently, in an interview another Brazilian legend, Rivaldo has insisted that Neymar made a “mistake” by signing for Paris Saint-Germain and also claimed that Neymar still regrets his decision of leaving Barcelona.

"If you talk to Neymar, his father or his family will tell you that he is not sorry, but I think he is,” he said.

The heart of the matter

According to Gerrard Moreno, PSG and Barcelona have started the conversation for the return of Neymar to the Catalan capital.

☎️☎️☎️☎️☎️☎️ 💣💣💣💣💣

FCB y PSG empiezan conversaciones para la vuelta de NEYMAR al Barça! En esta operación entra OUSMANE DEMBELÉ que iría a París!!!!! #mercato en @islandiarac1 @EsportsRAC1 pic.twitter.com/RvoXERhtdB — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 28, 2019

Mr. Moreno has also claimed that Barcelona winger Dembele might be involved as a part of the swap deal and the Frenchman could end up playing for PSG, alongside Mbappe from next season.

What’s next?

Although Gerard Moreno is a trustable source when it comes to news related to Barcelona, the deal still seems far from reality, as you have to wonder whether PSG president will allow this kind of trade.