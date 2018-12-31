×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona transfer news: Barca confirm interest in PSG star, World-class signing complete, latest on Neymar's Barca return, and more - 31st December, 2018

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Rumors
718   //    31 Dec 2018, 20:35 IST

Will Adrien Rabiot line up alongside Messi at Barcelona?
Will Adrien Rabiot line up alongside Messi at Barcelona?

We are at the end of 2018, and it seems like Barcelona could be adding a few big-name players in the January transfer window, which will open tomorrow, 1st January, 2019.

Barcelona are leading La Liga at the end of 2018, with a three-point gap over Atletico Madrid who are in the second place. The La Liga champions are looking to strengthen, and have been linked with a host of players that they could sign in January.

In the final Barcelona transfer roundup of 2018, we take a look at a deal that's complete, the Catalans all but confirming their interest in a player, as well as the reason why Neymar will not return to the club.

#1 Barcelona confirm Adrien Rabiot interest

Rabiot's contract expires in the summer
Rabiot's contract expires in the summer

Barcelona have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot these past few weeks, and released a statement which all but confirmed their interest in the French midfielder. Rabiot, who is out of contract in the summer, can begin negotiations with other clubs in January, and it looks like Barcelona have had advanced negotiations with the midfielder.

The Catalans released a statement that said that they did not breach any rules in their pursuit of the Frenchman, but revealed some important details.

“In response to the news that has appeared in France, Barcelona state that there has been no breach of regulations regarding the signing of PSG players. The only contact was made last August and then a week ago. In both cases, the contact was made with the sporting managers of PSG in order to express Barcelona’s interest in the player Adrien Rabiot.

"Barcelona always want to work with the highest level of transparency with PSG and any other club. Barcelona deny the existence of any type of agreement with PSG players Adrien Rabiot," said Barcelona's statement.

The statement revealed that they have contacted PSG twice over the signing of Rabiot. The French midfielder will most probably be available at a cheap fee in January, or on a free transfer in the summer.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Adrien Rabiot Neymar Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
Reports: Barcelona plot stunning move for PSG star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona to include €105 million-rated star in...
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Neymar will not return to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus and Liverpool target only wants...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star hints at Premier League move, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Report: PSG star agrees Barcelona move
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG chief unhappy with Bartomeu's comments...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Replacement for €100m star...
RELATED STORY
Neymar wants to rejoin Barcelona, claims Montoya
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Neymar could return to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
04 Jan LEV GIR 11:30 PM Levante vs Girona
05 Jan ESP LEG 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Leganés
05 Jan REA RAY 05:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano
05 Jan DEP VAL 08:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia
06 Jan HUE REA 01:15 AM Huesca vs Real Betis
06 Jan EIB VIL 04:30 PM Eibar vs Villarreal
06 Jan SEV ATL 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid
06 Jan REA REA 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
07 Jan GET BAR 01:15 AM Getafe vs Barcelona
08 Jan CEL ATH 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us