Barcelona transfer news: Barca confirm interest in PSG star, World-class signing complete, latest on Neymar's Barca return, and more - 31st December, 2018

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 718 // 31 Dec 2018, 20:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Adrien Rabiot line up alongside Messi at Barcelona?

We are at the end of 2018, and it seems like Barcelona could be adding a few big-name players in the January transfer window, which will open tomorrow, 1st January, 2019.

Barcelona are leading La Liga at the end of 2018, with a three-point gap over Atletico Madrid who are in the second place. The La Liga champions are looking to strengthen, and have been linked with a host of players that they could sign in January.

In the final Barcelona transfer roundup of 2018, we take a look at a deal that's complete, the Catalans all but confirming their interest in a player, as well as the reason why Neymar will not return to the club.

#1 Barcelona confirm Adrien Rabiot interest

Rabiot's contract expires in the summer

Barcelona have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot these past few weeks, and released a statement which all but confirmed their interest in the French midfielder. Rabiot, who is out of contract in the summer, can begin negotiations with other clubs in January, and it looks like Barcelona have had advanced negotiations with the midfielder.

The Catalans released a statement that said that they did not breach any rules in their pursuit of the Frenchman, but revealed some important details.

“In response to the news that has appeared in France, Barcelona state that there has been no breach of regulations regarding the signing of PSG players. The only contact was made last August and then a week ago. In both cases, the contact was made with the sporting managers of PSG in order to express Barcelona’s interest in the player Adrien Rabiot.

"Barcelona always want to work with the highest level of transparency with PSG and any other club. Barcelona deny the existence of any type of agreement with PSG players Adrien Rabiot," said Barcelona's statement.

The statement revealed that they have contacted PSG twice over the signing of Rabiot. The French midfielder will most probably be available at a cheap fee in January, or on a free transfer in the summer.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement