Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca weighing up move for 36-year-old French forward, Blaugrana defender wants move to La Liga club and more - 20 January 2023

Barcelona want to reinforce their attack following the departure of Memphis Depay.

Barca are navigating a financial crisis but are still looking to get busy in the winter transfer window. They are looking to offload quite a few players this month and possibly rope in a couple of fresh faces as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 20 January 2023.

Barcelona confirm Depay exit and option to buy Carrasco

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Atletico Madrid have announced the signing of Memphis Depay from Barca on a two-and-a-half year deal. The Catalans also put out a statement revealing the transfer fee involved and confirmed that the agreement includes the option to buy Yannick Carrasco. The statement reads as follows (via FC Barcelona ):

“FC Barcelona and Club Atlético de Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Memphis Depay for the fee of 3 million euros plus one million in variables. The agreement includes a preferential but not compulsory purchase option for the player Yannick Carrasco.”

During his time at Barca, Depay made 42 appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Barcelona have officially confirmed that they will have a non-mandatory buy option on Yannick Carrasco as part of Memphis Depay deal with Atlético. #FCB



There’s a clause around €20m for FCB to sign Carrasco — relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi is excellent. Barcelona have officially confirmed that they will have a non-mandatory buy option on Yannick Carrasco as part of Memphis Depay deal with Atlético.There’s a clause around €20m for FCB to sign Carrasco — relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi is excellent. 🚨 Barcelona have officially confirmed that they will have a non-mandatory buy option on Yannick Carrasco as part of Memphis Depay deal with Atlético. 🔵🔴 #FCBThere’s a clause around €20m for FCB to sign Carrasco — relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi is excellent. https://t.co/DmUN236EVm

Hector Bellerin holding out for Real Betis

FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Barca signed Hector Bellerin on a free transfer last summer. He has not featured extensively for the Catalans and is likely to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season. As per SPORT, Premier League sides like Fulham and Everton are interested in Bellerin.

However, the Spaniard would prefer to stay at Barca until the end of the season. He would then like to sit down and hold negotiations over a new contract. But at the same time, the former Arsenal right-back wants to keep his options open.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Bellerin has rejected offers from Premier League clubs as he is holding out for an offer from Real Betis. He enjoyed a great 2021-22 campaign on loan at the Andalusian club.

barcacentre @barcacentre Bellerín has rejected Everton and is waiting for an offer from Real Betis. [estadio deportivo] #fcblive Bellerín has rejected Everton and is waiting for an offer from Real Betis. [estadio deportivo] #fcblive

Barca weighing up move for Olivier Giroud

AC Milan v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

According to Calciomercatoweb, Barca are contemplating a move for AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud this month. Giroud is one of the most consistent and underrated marksmen of his generation and is also a World Cup winner.

He scored four goals for France in their run to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well. The Frenchman has had pretty good spells at Montpellier, Arsenal and Chelsea in his club career. The 36-year-old has been in good form so far this term for AC Milan, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 24 appearances.

Following the departure of Depay to Atletico Madrid, the Blaugrana are looking to add reinforcements to their frontline.

