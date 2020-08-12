Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana weigh up bids for two left-backs, Juventus target Barca youngster, and more - 11th August 2020 

Barcelona have begun the shake-up of their squad after a disappointing end to their 2019/20 LaLiga Santander campaign. Lionel Messi rolled back the years with a vintage UEFA Champions League display against Napoli to fire the Catalans into the next round, as Barcelona hope to put their miseries to bed with a European crown.

With Arthur already having been sold for Miralem Pjanic, reports are suggesting that other moves could be on the cards for Barcelona this summer. On that note, here, we take a look at the latest Barcelona transfer stories.

Juventus join host of clubs in the race for Barcelona's 'new Xavi'

As per latest reports, Juventus have reportedly joined a host of club from England and Spain for the signature of highly-rated Barcelona youngster Monchu. The Spaniard — a central midfielder who is capable of scoring goals — is said to be weighing up his options at the end of the season and could move elsewhere due to lack of opportunities.

💥 ROAD TO THE FINAL! FORÇA BARÇA! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/xV1LfILMLo — Monchu rodriguez (@Monchurodriguez) July 23, 2020

Dubbed as the 'new Xavi' for his style of play, Monchu is in demand, and Juventus are rumoured to have offered Barcelona £18m plus add ons for him. Barcelona rejected the bid and expect to receive a loan with a £36m obligation to buy at the end, along with a buy-back clause valid for two years. Brighton & Hove Albion, Real Sociedad, West Ham, and other clubs are interested in signing the Barcelona B captain.

Barcelona consider Jose Gaya for Firpo replacement

Gaya could leave Valencia this summer

As per Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona are considering a bid for Valencia left-back Jose Luis Gaya. The Spanish full-back has been linked with a host of clubs for a few seasons now, including Real Madrid. However, with Los Che now selling off their star players to raise funds due to COVID-19, there is a possibility that he could leave for a cut-price fee.

Jordi Alba's current deputy Junior Firpo is reportedly set to leave the Nou Camp in a deal for Lautaro Martinez this summer, due to which Barcelona could look for a new left-back. They are also reportedly looking to provide Alba with competition for his spot in the team as the 31-year-old has mostly been an unchallenged starter for his side.

The report claims that although 25-year-old Gaya has a €50m release clause, he could be available on the cheap due to Valencia's ongoing fire sale.

Blaugrana to challenge Chelsea for Tagliafico

In another report claiming Barcelona are set to weight up a move for a left-back, Sky Sports claim that they are set to challenge London giants Chelsea for the services of Nicolas Taglifico. The 27-year-old has been on the radar of both the Blues and the Catalans as both hope to bolster their options at left-back.

Nicolas Tagliafico: Is the only defender to have earned a perfect 10 WhoScored rating in a Champions League match this season, achieving the feat in Ajax's 3-0 win over Lille in September pic.twitter.com/Vazp24qglF — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 22, 2020

The Argentine, who is expected to cost in the region of £25m, is contracted to Ajax until the summer of 2022 and could depart from Amsterdam shortly. With Barcelona's Firpo set to leave, Tagliafico could prove to be another excellent alternative to Jordi Alba. Chelsea, on the other hand, consider Tagliafico a more attainable target after seeing Leicester slap an £80m fee on priority target Chilwell.

Barcelona unlikely to match Man City's demands for Garcia

Man City youngster Garcia in action

Former La Masia player Eric Garcia communicated his intentions to depart from Manchester City, with the Spaniard widely expected to push for a return to the Nou Camp. However, should Barcelona want to sign him this summer, they would have to pay the price that City have quoted for their star.

ESPN claim that given Garcia's contract is set to end in the summer of 2021, when they can get him for free, Barcelona are only willing to pay €15m for the young defender. This figure is said to be below City's valuation of the youngster, who is reportedly seen as an asset worth £27m by Pep Guardiola's side.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona sign Garcia this summer.