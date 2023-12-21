Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Andrey Santos, club suffer Gabriel Moscardo blow, and more - December 21, 2023

Barcelona secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Almeria on Wednesday (December 20) in La Liga. A Sergi Roberto brace after a Raphinha opener helped Xavi's team secure all three points at home.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in Andrey Santos. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Gabriel Moscardo.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from December 21, 2023.

Barcelona eyeing Andrey Santos

Barcelona are interested in Andrey Santos, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans are on the hunt for a new midfielder following Gavi's ACL injury. The Spaniard was an integral part of Xavi's setup, but will now miss the rest of the season. The La Liga champions are eyeing candidates to replace Gavi and Santos features prominently on that list.

The Brazilian midfielder joined Chelsea from Vasco Da Gama at the start of this year and was sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest this summer. However, the 19-year-old has struggled for chances so far, registering just 97 minutes of first team football from two games so far. The Blues are unimpressed by the situation and likely to terminate the loan deal in the winter.

Barcelona are paying close attention to the situation and want to sign the Brazilian on a temporary move in January.

The Catalans are focussed on bringing Vitor Roque to Camp Nou at the turn of the year. Once the move gets over the line, the club will try to offload players to raise funds for a new midfielder. The La Liga champions will specifically opt for loan options, perhaps with the provision to buy if finances permit.

However, Santos is not the only player on Barcelona's radar. The Catalans also have their eyes on Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips as well as AS Roma’s Renato Sanches.

Catalans suffer Gabriel Moscardo blow

Barcelona have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Gabriel Moscardo. According to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are close to agreeing a deal with Corinthians to sign the 18-year-old.

The Catalans have had their eyes on Moscardo as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets. The Spanish midfielder left Camp Nou this summer to join Inter Miami and the club have struggled to fill the void in midfield so far. Oriol Romeu, roped in from Girona as his replacement, has failed to live up to the task.

The La Liga champions had turned to Moscardo as an option for the role. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder has been very impressive for the Brazilian side so far and has become a first team regular of late.

He has registered 37 appearances this season, scoring one goal and setting up one more. The Parisians have been hot on his heels for a while and the latest round of talks, held on Tuesday, have been fruitful.

Negotiations are now at a final stage, with paperwork to be finalized next. The Ligue 1 champions are set to offer €22m, plus a further €1m in add-ons, for Moscardo.

AC Milan want Clement Lenglet

Clement Lenglet is wanted at San Siro

AC Milan are planning a loan deal for Clement Lenglet this winter, according to Fabrizio Romano. The French defender is surplus to requirements at Barcelona and spent last season on loan to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the London side opted against a permanent deal for the player, who moved to Aston Villa on loan this summer. Lenglet has appeared just five times this season for the Villans – exclusively in the Conference League – and remains unsettled at Villa Park.

The Frenchman is keen to leave in search of regular football and the Rossoneri are offering him an escape route. The Serie A giants are looking to strengthen their backline and Lenglet has emerged as a cost-effective option. Villa are likely to talk to the player’s camp to discuss a possible exit in the winter, with the Catalans also set to be involved in the talks.