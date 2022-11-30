Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi discusses the possibility of Messi's return, Chelsea star says it would be nice to play for Barca and more - 30 November 2022

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Lionel Messi as he enters the final few months of his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca signed a number of world-class players and also managed to clear much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. Despite all that, they have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 November 2022.

Barcelona considering the sale of Frenkie de Jong

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barca are weighing up the sale of Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder has been a target for Manchester United. However, the player was not keen to leave the Spotify Camp Nou and vetoed a move to Manchester United last summer.

Barca still want to offload De Jong so that they can accommodate Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva next year. De Jong has performed well for Barcelona this season but that does not seem to have changed Barca's stance on his future at the club.

In 17 appearances in all competitions for Barca so far this season, the 25-year-old has scored two goals and provided one assist.

Marc Cucurella says it will be nice to play for Barcelona

Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella has played for Barca's reserve side as a teenager. Cucurella joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion this past summer on a deal worth €65.3 million. However, the 24-year-old has failed to replicate the levels he showed during the 2021-22 season with the Seagulls.

Cucurella failed to earn a call-up to the Spanish national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, in an interview with Catalunya Radio, Cucurella has opened up on his desire to play for Barcelona. He said (via Barca Universal):

“I didn’t have the chance and I’ve always had a thorn in my side. In the end, if I had the chance in the future I would value it, but it would be very nice.”

Xavi discusses potential Lionel Messi return

Barca manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed that he'd be more than happy to reunite with Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou. Xavi is currently in Qatar and was asked by the press about the possibility of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner returning to Barca.

Xavi said (via BarcaBlaugranes):

“If Messi wants to, he can return to Barça at some point, sure. Who wouldn’t want to train him?”

La Liga president Javier Tebas was also asked the same question and he had an interesting take on the situation. Tebas said:

“It depends on what Messi charges. Also that, first if he wants to leave PSG, second that PSG let him leave and third it depends on what he charges. If all three are met and it is an amount that is within Barcelona’s financial control, he will sign. If it’s what he earned when he left, no. Impossible, he can only play for PSG with those amounts.”

