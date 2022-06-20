Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi prioritizes the signing of two players, Pep Guardiola discusses Bernardo Silva with Joan Laporta and more - 20 June 2022

Barcelona have been heavily linked with quite a few world-class players this summer and Xavi Hernandez wants the club to make some signings soon.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 20 June 2022.

Pedri discusses what Xavi wants from midfielders

Barcelona currently have a great set of midfielders. In addition to the legendary Sergio Busquets, they have an array of gifted young midfielders like Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez.

Speaking to The Guardian, Pedri explained what the team's manager Xavi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, expects from his midfielders. He said:

"Xavi has a very clear idea, model: he is very clear about what each of us have to do: the inside midfielders have to be between the lines, the ball moved from one side to the other.

“The things he did when he played – and it was spectacular watching him – he tries to inculcate in us. The interiores have to hold our position. If you get out of position, then when you lose the ball you can’t press the way you need to: you won’t get there. He also wants the interiores to turn, face the opposition goal.”

Pedri went on to discuss the same in great detail. He added:

“He has to hold, attract, leave someone else one-on-one: we know he can face five, six and clean them out. You have to attract opponents, be able to go alone.

“It’s having confidence in yourself. You don’t have time to think but it’s trusting your ability, and you can tell when you don’t have that. It’s brave, too, to be physically strong, to take those risks; that’s not easy either. But it’s a different type of bravery. In the middle of the pitch, when the game’s at its worst, you have to have the confidence to ask for the ball and the trust to keep it.

“Recently, I think there’s been a turn towards the player who runs more than the player who is technical, who understands the game. Football is becoming more robotic but there are still those who break that rule. I still play to enjoy myself. I always do and that’s the best thing a footballer can do. If you’re enjoying it, you’re going to play much better.”

Pep Guardiola discusses potential Bernardo Silva transfer with Barcelona president

Barcelona and Manchester City have agreed to play a pre-season friendly on August 24 to raise awareness for ALS. The charity match will be played at the Camp Nou. Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola were at a press conference to announce and discuss the upcoming friendly.

At the press conference, Laporta asked Xavi if he'd bring Bernardo Silva to the Camp Nou for the friendly. Silva has been heavily linked with Barcelona but Guardiola has no intention of selling him this summer.

To Laporta's question, Guardiola said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Bernardo and 10 more."

Pep responded, laughing, before adding:

“Today I think he will continue with us but I have always said I don’t want players that don’t want to be with us. But Bernardo is important and I think he will stay.”

Xavi prioritizes the signings of Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde

Barcelona recently held an assembly vote to activate certain 'economic levers' to inject some funds into the club. This was done to alleviate the financial burden on the Catalans and help them expedite their transfer activities.

According to Diario AS, Xavi Hernandez discussed transfer targets with Barcelona president Joan Laporta after the assembly vote. As per the report, the Barcelona coach wants Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde signed up at the earliest.

Lewandowski is pushing to leave Bayern Munich this summer and has been heavily linked with Barcelona. The 33-year-old striker has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the Catalans. Barcelona are reportedly set to make €50 million bid to Bayern Munich for him.

Signing Jules Kounde could prove to be trickier. Sevilla value him at around €80 million. As such, Barcelona are hoping to offer a player in exchange in a bid to lower the valuation.

