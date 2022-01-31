Barcelona to try and sign Spanish defender after move for Ajax's Tagliafico collapses - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a deadline day move for Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo. The Catalan giants are believed to be keen to sign a left-footed full-back before the close of the ongoing transfer window.

According to Sport, Blaugrana's move for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has failed to materialize. The club are therefore set to switch their focus to Benfica star Alejandro Grimaldo.

Barcelona currently lack competition and cover for veteran defender Jordi Alba. Alba has made 23 appearances for the club in all competitions this season, but at 32, the Spain international is approaching the latter stages of his career.

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico. The 29-year-old has made 154 appearances and scored 15 goals for Ajax in all competitions. He has helped the club win two Eredivise titles and two KNVB Cups during his four-and-a-half years in Amsterdam.

Barcelona have reportedly ended their pursuit of the Ajax star due to their ongoing financial troubles. The club are facing debts totalling up to €1.35 million and have already spent €55 million during the January transfer window to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

According to Marca, the club were reportedly willing to offer a player exchange deal to Ajax for Nicolas Tagliafico, but Erik Ten Haag's side have rejected the offer.

Barcelona will switch their focus to Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo. The 26-year-old spent his youth career with Blaugrana and spent five seasons with Barcelona B in the Segunda Division.

He made 92 appearances and scored six goals in all competitions for Barcelona B before joining Portuguese giants Benfica in the summer of 2015. Grimaldo has become a crucial player for Benfica over the years. He has made over 231 appearances for the club in all competitions, and has scored 17 goals.

The 25-year-old has helped Benfica win three Primeira Liga titles, a Taca de Portugal and a Taca da Liga. His performances have caught the attention of his former team, who are keen to bring the defender back to the Camp Nou during the ongoing transfer window.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport After Adama Traoré's signing, Barcelona is looking to sign Alejandro Grimaldo. Benfica are open to negotiate a loan deal until the end of the season with a mandatory option to buy. After Adama Traoré's signing, Barcelona is looking to sign Alejandro Grimaldo. Benfica are open to negotiate a loan deal until the end of the season with a mandatory option to buy.— @sport https://t.co/SY1RJ5AGWm

Barcelona could try to sign PSG left-back on transfer deadline day

Paris Saint Germain v Lille OSC - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

The Spanish giants have reportedly requested French forward Ousmane Dembele to leave the club during the ongoing transfer window unless he agrees to sign a contract extension. Dembele's current deal with Blaugrana is set to expire in the summer of 2023, and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his contract with the club.

PSG are believed to be interested in signing the 24-year-old during the ongoing transfer window. Barca are believed to be keen to sign a left-back during the ongoing transfer window and could be open to the prospect of a player exchange deal with PSG.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [ @martinezferran 🥇] | Out of all the players Paris Saint-Germain has offered to Barcelona, the name of Juan Bernat is the most liked one by the Blaugranas. The coaching staff likes the player, and Ousmane Dembélé's departure would mean Aubameyang's arrival. #fcblive 🚨[ @martinezferran🥇] | Out of all the players Paris Saint-Germain has offered to Barcelona, the name of Juan Bernat is the most liked one by the Blaugranas. The coaching staff likes the player, and Ousmane Dembélé's departure would mean Aubameyang's arrival. #fcblive https://t.co/99udWPnL2x

The Catalan giants could attempt to sign former Bayern Munich defender Juan Bernat from PSG and offer Ousmane Dembele to the French club in exchange for the 28-year-old. Blaugrana are likely to request Juan Bernat plus cash from PSG in exchange for Ousmane Dembele due to the Frenchman's age and market value.

Also Read Article Continues below

Juan Bernat has lost his place in PSG's starting line-up this season to Portuguese teenager Nuno Mendes. The Spaniard has made just seven appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side in all competitions.

Edited by Parimal